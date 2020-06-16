Universal Music Group Opens Shop in Morocco, Israel

Universal Music Group (UMG) has expanded its Middle East and North Africa operations by launching new divisions in Morocco and Israel.

Universal Music Morocco will operate from Casablanca, led by business development executive Serena Safieddine, who will work alongside UMG’s regional headquarters in Dubai, and report into Patrick Boulos, CEO of Universal Music MENA.

The Morocco team will develop projects with Universal Music France, where labels have previously achieved success with global-facing French-language artists from the region.

Boulos said, “Within Morocco and their immediate neighbors, there is a wealth of untapped artist talent and we are excited to introduce these unique sounds to global audiences, platforms and partners.”

Elsewhere, Universal Music Israel will be based in Tel Aviv. Yoram Mokady has been appointed as MD for the new outfit, and will report into Adam Granite, EVP for market development at UMG.

Mokady said: “As the first major global music company in-market, UMG will look to identify, sign and develop the best domestic artist talent, whilst working closely with partners, technology companies and local start-ups to create innovative campaigns and projects to help UMG artists to reach the widest possible audience worldwide.”

“Our intention is to provide real support, infrastructure and people on the ground in each country, helping the entire regional music ecosystem grow, and giving local artists the best opportunity to reach new audiences around the world,” Granite added.

The UMG MENA roster includes Abeer Nehme (Lebanon); Lea Makhoul (Lebanon); Dany Aridi (Lebanon); Mohamed El Majzoub (Syria); Mahdi Baccouch (Tunisia); Jihane Bougrine (Morocco); Asfalt (Egypt); Ahmed Gaseri (Saudi Arabia); and Banah (Bahrain).