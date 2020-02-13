Universal Music Group Planning IPO Within Next Three Years

Buried in Vivendi’s earnings report released today is the blockbuster news that its subsidiary Universal Music Group is planning an IPO within the next three years. Vivendi recently sold 10% of UMG to a consortium led by Tencent Holdings Ltd for $3.3 billion, a sum that values the company at a whopping $33 billion.

“Vivendi is very happy with the arrival of Tencent and its co-investors,” that segment of the announcement reads. “In addition, Vivendi’s Supervisory Board was informed of ongoing negotiations regarding the possible sale of additional minority interests, which negotiation engagement, based on a minimum valuation of €30 billion, was announced on December 31, 2019.

“Eight banks have been mandated by Vivendi to assist it in this matter. An initial public offering is currently planned for early 2023 at the latest.”

Since it formally announced plans to sell up to 50% of UMG in 2018, Vivendi has made no secret of its plans to take advantage of music’s resurgent strength on Wall Street in recent years. It said at the time of Tencent’s investment that the company had an option to acquire additional equity in UMG.

In August of 2017, Goldman Sachs valued UMG at $23.5 billion — $10 billion less than it was valued just 18 months later, and roughly three times what it was worth in 2013.

Since the 2011 launch of Spotify in the U.S. and the ensuing move of millions of music consumers to subscription services, music increasingly has become a bull market: Exactly one week ago, UMG competitor Warner Music Group announced that it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. WMG, which was a public company under previous owners, went private in 2011 when Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries bought the company for $3.3 billion. WMG, along with UMG and Sony Music, are the three major labels.

Music publishing has been a bull market in recent years as well, with companies like the indie Songs Music Publishing selling for a reported $150 million in 2018.

Clearly, with values of music companies skyrocketing at such a rate over the past six-odd years, owners of music companies have decided the time is ripe to go public.

More to come…