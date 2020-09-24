Universal Music Launches Def Jam Vietnam

Universal Music Group’s Vietnam division on Thursday launched Def Jam Vietnam, a new local label focused on Vietnamese hip-hop and rap to ride the genre’s growing footprint in the region.

It is the sixth local Def Jam label set up under the umbrella of Def Jam Southeast Asia, itself established last September, following prior launches in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.

“It’s an extremely exciting time for hip-hop in Vietnam, and we are committed to connect and contribute to the hip-hop community at large,” said Def Jam Southeast Asia’s managing director Joe Flizzow.

Def Jam Vietnam kicks off with the signing of three local artists: Obito, SeaChains and Right. The first two have garnered more than 70 million YouTube views and 150 million streams thanks to the singles “Simple Love” and “When You Look at Me.” Right has found success as the first season champion of the “Bạn Có Tài Mà!” Freestyle Battle.

Obito, 19, premiered a new single called “Lost” as part of the official Def Jam Vietnam launch, with raps and lyrics in both English and Vietnamese.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in New York City, Def Jam’s current artists include Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Nas, 2Chainz, Logic and Big Sean.