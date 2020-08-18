Universal Music Hires Ex-Warner Manager Cindy Gu to Head Astralwerks Asia

Universal Music Group (UMG) has appointed Cindy Gu as head of Astralwerks Asia, the company’s label division focused on electronic and dance music in the region.

The label also announced Tuesday its first Asian artist signing: the Indonesian EDM group Weird Genius. Their current track “Lathi” has reached the top of Spotify’s main chart in Indonesia and #2 on their global viral 50 chart.

Founded in New York in 1993 and now based out of Los Angeles, Astralwerks counts artists like Illenium, Jonas Blue and Alison Wonderland among its roster. It launched Astralwerks Asia at All That Matters last September in Singapore. UMG also announced a new Singapore-based Southeast Asia regional headquarters at that time.

UMG’s exec VP of market development Adam Granite said that since then, the firm has been “looking for the right person to lead and execute our vision for further developing dance music across the region.” He praised Gu’s enthusiasm for the genre and record of running successful artist campaigns in the past.

Gu comes to her new role from Warner Music Asia, where she was regional marketing manager and dance music product manager. In that role, she launched and grew Spinnin’ Records into Greater China, Korea and Southeast Asia. She worked with K-pop producer SHAUN, as well as KSHMR, Galantis and Cash Cash.

Gu will lead the label’s operations across Southeast Asia, Korea and China from UMG’s new Singapore hub, working closely with Astralwerks general manager Toby Andrews.

Andrews said the label was “looking forward to watching [Gu] bring projects like ZHU, Surf Mesa and others to life across Southeast Asia, Korea and China.”

Gu said she was “delighted” by the appointment and will seek to “create innovative and groundbreaking campaigns that will help establish Astralwerks and our artists throughout Asia and beyond.”