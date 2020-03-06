×

Ultra Festival Makes Cancellation Official — Is Coachella Next?

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guests React to the Performance of Dutch Dj Martin Garrix at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami Florida Usa 18 March 2016 United States MiamiUsa Music - Mar 2016
CREDIT: Joe Skipper/EPA/Shutterstock

After days of news reports that the Ultra Music Festival in Miami was off due to coronavirus concerns, the festival itself finally made the cancellation official Friday morning.

Only, it wasn’t being referred to as a “cancellation”: in their words, the 2020 festival is being “postponed,” by exactly a year, to the weekend the 2021 Ultra Music Festival presumably would have occurred anyway.

The official statement passes the buck for the decision to an official directive from the city of Miami in its effort to curb any coronavirus spread — an important point when it comes to insurance and other purposes, as a story in Variety yesterday pointed out.

“We want to emphasize that this decision is not a cause for alarm or signal to panic,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said at a Friday morning news conference. “Rather, we are doing this out of an abundance of caution.”

Whether this is truly a bellwether for the rest of the festival in the wake of further outbreaks of the disease remains to be seen. South by Southwest, set to begin next weekend in Austin, has continued so far to say along with the city of Austin that the show will go on, and such high-profile mass gatherings as Coachella and Stagecoach looming in California in April.

Suarez pointed to the diverse international audience for Ultra as one factor in canceling, pointing out that it draws 100,000 people from more than a hundred different countries.

“Dear Ultranauts,” reads the statement, “it is with a heavy heart that we inform you that the The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020, will be postponed to March 2, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time.

“We completely understand how frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to coming to Ultra, having already made travel arrangements. This is, however, an unpreceented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance.”

The statement added that ticketholders would receive an email Monday “regarding next steps.”

At the news conference, the Miami mayor and Miami city manager Art Noriega indicated that refunds were in order, but that there might be an option to put money already paid toward credit for next year’s festival.

The city also announced Friday morning the cancellation of the Calle Ocho Music Festival, which was set for March 15 and draws hundreds of thousands of attendees to Little Havana.

More Music

  • Guests React to the Performance of

    Ultra Festival Makes Cancellation Official — Is Coachella Next?

    After days of news reports that the Ultra Music Festival in Miami was off due to coronavirus concerns, the festival itself finally made the cancellation official Friday morning. Only, it wasn’t being referred to as a “cancellation”: in their words, the 2020 festival is being “postponed,” by exactly a year, to the weekend the 2021 [...]

  • Songs for Screens Anzie Blue

    Songs for Screens: Inside the 'Promising Young Woman' Soundtrack, Featuring Cyn, Charli XCX, More

    As a movie, “Promising Young Woman,” the debut feature from “Killing Eve” writer/director Emerald Fennell out April 17 via Focus Features, defies easy categorization. Anchored by a star turn from Carey Mulligan, the film blends equal parts thriller and pitch-black comedy with occasional dashes of traditional rom-com and ‘90s noir drama structures. It’s all told [...]

  • Christina Aguilera 47th Annual American Music

    Christina Aguilera Releases New 'Mulan' Song, Has 'Reflection' Reboot on Deck

    Although the new remake of “Mulan” isn’t a musical like the original, one key music component from Disney’s animated version is back. Christina Aguilera has done her own remake of “Reflection,” which was her first single when she recorded it for the 1998 film. It’s joined on the forthcoming “Mulan” soundtrack (out March 25) by [...]

  • Girl From the North Country review

    'Girl From the North Country': Theater Review

    Some people think Bob Dylan’s music is depressing — and in “Girl From the North Country,” Conor McPherson makes the case by setting more than twenty of Dylan’s songs into a surprisingly sturdy narrative about the residents of a seedy boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, at the height of the Depression in 1934. Although individual [...]

  • A Crowd of People Walk Along

    Why Isn't SXSW Canceled Yet? It May Come Down to Insurance and the City

    Was the official cancellation of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami Thursday a one-off, for now, for a music industry that’s weighing its options on a case-by-case basis… or an inevitable bellwether for the fate of other upcoming festivals like South by Southwest and Coachella? And if it’s the latter, why wouldn’t SXSW, which begins [...]

  • Eddie Vedder, lead singer of American

    Film News Roundup: Pearl Jam, Abramorama Unveil 'Gigaton Listening Experience'

    In today’s film news roundup, Pearl Jam teams with Abramorama, “Bloodshot” get an Immersive Cinema Experience release, Philip Kaufman is honored, the Doc10 Festival unveils its slate and “Testament” gets rolling.  RELEASE DATES Pearl Jam and Abramorama have scheduled the “Gigaton Listening Experience” for March 25 in more than 200 Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters in 20 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad