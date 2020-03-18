×

Tyra Banks Postpones ModelLand Theme Park Opening

By
Marc Malkin

Tyra Banks has put smizing on hold.

The “America’s Next Top Model” host is postponing the opening of ModelLand, a theme park opening in Santa Monica, Calif. A new launch date has not been announced.

“In light of the recommendations of the CDC, WHO, and California Governor Gavin Newsom, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand,” said a statement released by ModelLand reps on Wednesday morning. “Will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe. We remain excited to bring the wonderous world of ModelLand to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right.”

Located at the Santa Monica Place, the 21,000-square-foot multi-level park “is a place to live the ultimate modeling fantasy,” according to a press release. “Infused with breakthrough empowerment and ideologies of self-love, ModelLand combines the glamour of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland, to make both fashion & beauty a fun, theatrical, and empowering experience for all.”

In a statement announcing advance tickets sales on Feb. 24, Bank said, “I believe all shapes and all sizes and all ages and all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves. ModelLand is not just an attraction. It’s a place full of story that challenges what ‘attractive’ means.

She continued, “When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we celebrate your uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game. You are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are waiting for you.”

Banks told Variety‘s sister publication WWD a year ago, “I’m inspired by Disneyland, a place I went to a lot as a child. There is a story line I have been working on for a year. Anybody can enter and feel like a model.”

