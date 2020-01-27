×

Tyler, The Creator Performs Fiery Medley at Grammys with Boyz II Men

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tyler, the Creator set the Grammys ablaze on Sunday night (literally), while also making it shake in one of the night’s more explosive performances.

Accompanied by Boyz II Men and the artist affectionately called “Uncle Charlie” Wilson, Tyler performed “Earfquake” before breaking into “New Magic Wand.” Both songs are featured on his latest album “Igor” which is nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s show. The artist shed his pink and red bellhop suit from the red carpet and instead performed in a more traditional pink and maroon suit, complete with his short blonde wig for his character Igor alongside a team of matching dancers – this as a set of homes burned to the ground behind him. He closed the performance by falling out of sight on stage.

Tyler faces some tough competition in his category as he’s up against Meek Mill’s “Championships,” 21 Savage’s “I am > I was,” Dreamville’s “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” and YBN Cordae’s “The Lost Boy.” The artist holds one nomination this year, but tonight serves as Tyler, the Creator’s third appearance at the Grammy Awards. His previous album “Flower Boy” was nominated for Best Rap Album in 2017. He also received an Album of the Year nom for his work on Frank Ocean’s “Channel Orange.”

 

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Camila Cabello Grammy performance

    Camila Cabello Brings Her Dad (and Audience) to Tears at Grammys

    Camila Cabello delivered one of the most tender moments of the night at the Grammys on Sunday. Cabello performed “First Man,” from her sophomore studio album, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Old home movies played on the screen as Cabello sang the touching song dedicated to her father, who was in the audience. She [...]

  • Tyler, the Creator62nd Annual Grammy Awards,

    Tyler, The Creator Performs Fiery Medley at Grammys with Boyz II Men

    Tyler, the Creator set the Grammys ablaze on Sunday night (literally), while also making it shake in one of the night’s more explosive performances. Accompanied by Boyz II Men and the artist affectionately called “Uncle Charlie” Wilson, Tyler performed “Earfquake” before breaking into “New Magic Wand.” Both songs are featured on his latest album “Igor” [...]

  • Chris Cornell Police Report

    Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

    Chris Cornell won a posthumous award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in the category of Best Recording Package. The career-spanning boxed set included 15 classics and two unreleased tracks, including his cover of Sinead O’ Conner’s “Nothing Compares to U.” The album also included artwork from Jeff Ament, Barry Ament, and creative [...]

  • Lizzo Grammys performance

    Lizzo Honors Kobe Bryant With Grammys Performance: 'Tonight Is for Kobe'

    After earning a leading eight nominations, Lizzo opened the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a lively performance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. “Tonight is for Kobe,” the singer said as she took the stage in a black gown. The sports icon died earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Lizzo performed [...]

  • Joy Villa Trump Dress Grammys 2020

    Joy Villa Wears Trump 'Impeached and Re-Elected' Dress on Grammys Red Carpet

    It wouldn’t be the Grammys without a pro-Trump fashion statement from Joy Villa. The singer donned a latex gown with “Trump 2020” running down the front and “impeached and re-elected” on the back in white lettering. The red, white and blue dress and cape were custom made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs. “[The dress] it’s [...]

  • Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile -

    Tanya Tucker Wins First Grammys, 47 Years After First Nomination

    Country music legend Tanya Tucker picked up her first two wins at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 61-year-old singer won for best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and best country album for “While I’m Livin’.” “After 50 years in this business, I have a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad