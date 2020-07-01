Ty Dolla Sign Returns With ‘Ego Death,’ Featuring Kanye West, Skrillex and FKA Twigs (Listen)

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the most prolific artists working today, but although he made a pile of guest appearances in 2019, he has not released much under his own name since 2018’s “MihTy” tag-team with Jeremih.

He’s back with a big splash today, with a new song called “Ego Death” featuring Kanye West — who dropped his own new single, “Wash Us in the Blood,” yesterday — Skrillex and FKA Twigs. His third studio album is expected “very soon,” according to the announcement.

Ty Dolla $ign said in a statement accompanying the song, “‘Ego Death’ is a very special record. It’s always an honor working with my brother ‘Ye. He’s a genius and we make incredible records every single time we link up. Skrillex and Twigs came in and blessed us with the magic that only they can put on the record. I played it once at a house party and everyone went crazy. A clip leaked online and shit but that’s all good. I just had to find the right time to put it out, so I’m excited that it’s finally THAT TIME! My new album is done and it’s coming very soon. Shout to my fans for being patient while I made sure it was perfect, it’s worth the wait…it’s my best work yet. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Of course, West’s verse inspires some scrutiny, and while it’s not immediately clear what the overall theme is, it features several provocative lines seem to address the plight of Black musicians:

“All these halfway movements/

Need a lot of improvements…

Showin’ up to the Grammys mad/

Tryin’ to win something we already had/

Tryin’ to become something we already are.”

The song was produced by Ty Dolla $ign and Skrillex, additional production by BoogzDaBeast for BoardMemberz — listen below.