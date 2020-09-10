TuneCore Names Maria Ho-Burge Global Communications Director

Digital music distribution and publishing admin company TuneCore has named Maria Ho-Burge global communications director. She will report jointly to Andreea Gleeson, chief marketing officer of TuneCore and Segolene Moreau, chief communications officer of TuneCore parent Believe, the Paris-based independent music company that purchased TuneCore in 2015.

“Maria has established herself as a superb communicator with a deep understanding of the unique needs of musician and brings to this position a wealth of experience in marketing and communications in the music industry,” said Gleeson. “TuneCore is experiencing exponential growth and Maria is the ideal choice to build and amplify TuneCore’s story around the world. I am delighted to have her join our team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria to the international Communications team, with her strong background and experience. Maria’s recruitment represents a great step forward in the consolidation of Believe’s Communications capabilities and a key enabler to accompany the growth of TuneCore.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing TuneCore and Believe’s mission during this evolutionary time for the industry,” said Ho-Burge. “The company has a compelling vision and I am thrilled to join an energetic company as forward-thinking as TuneCore and Believe.”

Most recently, Ho-Burge was an independent PR and Marketing consultant, working with lifestyle brands and recording artists. Prior to that, she spent 11 years as VP of global corporate communications for Universal Music Group, where she worked across all UMG divisions and labels on external and internal communications initiatives. She also led communications at Jive Records and Zomba when the company was at the height of its success with Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and ‘NSYNC.