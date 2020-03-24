×

Tuesday’s Music Live-Streams: Chloe x Halle, Kiana Ledé, Meghan Linsey, Diplo, More

The archives are also full with newly added shows from the past few days by Miguel, Lindsey Stirling, Orville Peck, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, and many others.

Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425n)Exclusive - Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @FendiExclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

The pace of fresh music live-streams is slowing down just a little mid-week, but Tuesday brings promising performances in store from Chloe x Halle, Kiana Ledé, “The Voice” alumna Meghan Linsey and her duo partner Tyler Cain, and a DJ set from Diplo, among others.

Starting today, too, Brendan Benson is joining the ranks of those who do a short show every day, with a starting time that no doubt has more meaning in the central time zone: 4:20 CT.

Meanwhile, the ICYMI archives are full of performances from the last week that have been put up for repeat view, including Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello, Orville Peck, Hozier, Voivoid, Ziggy Marley, Rufus Wainwright, Ryan Tedder, Juanes, Lindsey Stirling, Common, Chris Martin, John Legend and many more.

Here’s what’s on deck for today and the coming days. Check back for daily updates, as most performances in this fresh wave of live-streams are not announced till the day before or even just hours ahead of time.

 

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Chloe x Halle
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

LAUV
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Kiana Ledé
2:30 ET, 11:30 a.m. PT
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
click here

Meg & Tyler (Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain)
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here

Foals
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(via Instagram Live)
click here

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube)
access here

Brendan Benson
one song per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT
(via Instagram)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

George Shingleton
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(every Tuesday, via Facebook)
click here

Finn Wolfhard
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via Instagram Live)

Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve
1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook

 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Jennifer Hudson
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Declan McKenna
Afternoon, time TBA
(via Instagram Live)
click here

Robyn Hitchcock
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via StageIt)

The War & Treaty
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt)

Laurie Berkner
10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT
daily concerts for kids, via Facebook Live)
click here

Ron Pope
2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Brendan Benson
one song per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT
(via Instagram)
access here

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Sarah Harmer
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube and Instagram)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(via StageIt)

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here

Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
access here

Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(via Facebook Live)

 

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):

Orville Peck 3/23 here

Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)

Picture This 3/23 (video here)

Bastille 3/22 (video here)

Miguel 3/22 (video here)

Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)

Hozier 3/20 (video here)

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)

Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)

Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)

Common 3/19 (video here)

Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)

John Legend 3/17 (video here)

Chris Martin 3/16  (video here)

Volbeat watch here

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here

 

