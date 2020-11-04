Future, Trippie Redd, Burna Boy Feature on ‘True to the Game 2’ Soundtrack

The soundtrack for “True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story” will drop on Nov. 6 alongside the film’s theatrical release in select cinemas.

Future, Trippie Redd, Burna Boy and Waka Flocka Flame are among the rappers that lent their talents to songs on the movie’s soundtrack. Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley serve as executive producers for the project.

Other artists and collaborations involved include Jeremiah featuring OT Genesis, London on Da Track & Derez De’Shon, Manny World featuring WC Kil, Rotimi, YK Osiris, Fabolous, Wheezy Beatz | Fly Guy Tan, Jorge Almir, Dej Loaf featuring Nicole Bus and Dave East, Dragon/Queen, Freeway and Tamar Braxton.

Earlier this year, Braxton’s “Crazy Kind of Love” released as the first single off of the soundtrack, and an accompanying music video dropped on April 27. The Dej Loaf track, titled “Star” and released in October, served as another promotional release ahead of the movie’s upcoming premiere date. Both are available on streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

“True to the Game 2” follows up with the franchise’s characters a year after the events of the first film unfolded. Gena, played by Erica Peeples, attempts to leave her life in Philadelphia behind by becoming a journalist on assignment in Los Angeles. But the death of her former love interest in the earlier movie is not without its consequences; someone’s actions to avenge his death lead to a war between two crews.

Both Waka Flocka Flame and Tamar Braxton, who are on the soundtrack, also make appearances during the film.

It also stars Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Jeremy Meeks and Lil Mama. Various theaters nationwide will screen “True to the Game 2,” with the full list available on the movie’s website. Watch the movie’s trailer below: