Troy Carter’s Q&A Launches Venice Innovation Labs

Q&A, the music technology startup founded by Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo, has announced Venice Innovation Labs — a newly launched software division that enables record labels to beta-test songs, manage their artist rosters, and distribute music easily and efficiently, according to the announcement.

The first products to be released from Venice Innovation Labs are StreamRate and Venice For Labels.

StreamRate is a mobile app that gives sentiment analysis before songs are released, engineered and designed for the streaming age.

Venice For Labels is an interface that enables labels to distribute music, manage their artist roster, and track splits and payments. Venice also has a Premium Services team for playlisting and strategic, creative marketing available upon request.

“The launch of Venice Innovation Labs marks an important milestone for Q&A,” says Carter, Q&A’s CEO. “We’ve recruited mission-driven teammates from the most well-respected music and technology companies, including Amazon, Spotify, and YouTube. We’ve been at work for over a year building and learning and are excited to start rolling out innovative tools for research, distribution, and roster management. We spent our careers in the music industry and understood the importance of also having a human element, so we added a Premium Services team to help deliver hits and drive results.”

Ryoo, Q&A’s president, added, “Technology is rapidly changing the way music is consumed, yet our industry’s infrastructure remains underserved. We’ve been quietly building beautiful and intuitive tools that labels will love, as well as services that move the needle. Our vision is to create an authentic community to empower brilliant artists and the labels that support them daily.”

Ray Kurzeka will oversee Premium Services in North America and Matt Ott in the UK.

Request an invitation at https://www.venicemusic.co/.