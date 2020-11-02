Triller Names Daniel Gillick VP of Strategic Partnerships

Triller has named Daniel Gillick vice president of strategic partnerships, the company announced Monday. Most recently, he was senior manager of music content and industry relations at TikTok, where he was one of of the company’s first hires in the area of music operations.

Before TikTok, Gillick was a senior creative producer for Facebook, working on in-app editorial content. He began his career at Capitol Studios in Hollywood before taking a post at Sony/ATV Music Publishing and working as a talent agent, along with roles at Apple and GoPro and in the advertising world.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Triller, which I believe is the next major disruptive force in entertainment and the short-form space,” Gillick said. “I look forward to leveraging my years of experience in tech, marketing, and partnerships to help shape the future of the industry.

Last month, Triller brought on Mary Rahmani, TikTok’s former director of music content & artist partnerships, as its new global head of partnerships.

Triller, a music-video creation app is the first social music platform to offer users the ability to stream artists songs directly through the app, which correlates to direct pay outs to artists. It has been downloaded more than 250 million times and has over 100 million monthly active users.

In September, Triller named a dozen top female music industry executives to a new advisory board. The execs are: Rebeca Leon (Lionfish Entertainment), Rosa Asciola (Spotify), Jenifer Mallory (Columbia Records), Elyse Rogers (APG), Tina Davis (Empire), Phylicia Fant (Columbia Records), Dina Sahim (Sal&Co/Maverick), Rhea Pasricha (Prescription Songs), Allison Maccio (Live Nation), Ebonie Ward (Emagen Entertainment Group), Madeline Nelson (Heads Music) and Kaily Nash (Last Kings Records).