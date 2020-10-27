Trent Reznor to Take Part in David Bowie Tribute Webcast Helmed by Longtime Accompanist Mike Garson

Trent Reznor is the happiest surprise on a list of performers lined up for a David Bowie tribute webcast set for January, helmed by former Bowie pianist Mike Garson, who has toured “Bowie Celebration” shows since the star’s death almost five years ago. Reznor is among the next-generation rockers with the closest association with Bowie, as Nine Inch Nails opened his “Outside” tour in 1995-96, and the two singers collaborated on the “I’m Afraid of Americans” single in ’97.

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan is also a fresh addition to the “Celebration” lineup, which includes Joe Eilliott, Perry Ferrell, Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Corey Glover, Macy Gray, Ian Astbury, Gail Ann Dorsey, Judith Hill, Lena Hall, actor Gary Oldman and others. Many of these same names have appeared on part or all of Garson’s well-received tours in the past.

The January 8, 2021 show will have the singers backed by Garson leading Bowie’s final touring band, which included Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell. Others participating on the instrumental front include such familiar names from Bowie album and tour credits as Carlos Alomar, Carmine Rojas, Omar Rakim and producer Tony Visconti.

The show is being produced by Garson along with Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown.

Garson began playing with Bowie on the 1972-3 Ziggy Stardust tour and is famous for providing the “Aladdin Sane” piano part in the studio, preceding a long association that lasted through albums like “Young Americans,” “Outside,” “Earthling,” “Heathen” and “Reality” and numerous tours, up until Bowie’s last one.

Garson also has strong connections with some of the more prominent guest stars, having played on Nine Inch Nails’ “Fragile” album and Reznor’s “Gone Girl” and “Watchmen” scores, and appearing on Smashing Pumpkins tours and co-composing a film score with Billy Corgan.

“I reached out to friends who had played with David, people who grew up listening to him, those he inspired and influenced,” Garson said in a statement. “Artist after artist I spoke with, each immediately understood my vision and enthusiastically said yes to taking part in this special show. … What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genre. We’ll hear different interpretations of David’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before.”

Tickets are available here and include VIP offers with online access to rehearsals and soundchecks.