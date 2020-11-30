Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Join Variety’s Music for Screens Week

Variety has added keynote speakers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to its virtual Music for Screens Week from Nov. 30-Dec. 3. The conversation, presented by BMI, will join previously announced keynote speakers Mary J. Blige, Marcus Mumford and Dave Meyers.

Reznor and Ross will demonstrate their creative and collaborative process in composing for film and TV. Their current projects include scoring David Fincher’s film “Mank” and Pixar’s “Soul.”

In 2008, Reznor first teamed with Ross, his now-partner in Nine Inch Nails, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and began a prolific career in composing music for film. Their first project, Fincher’s “The Social Network,” earned the pair an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Reznor and Ross have continued to compose music for a diverse array of film and television projects, including the acclaimed “Watchmen” series for HBO, which earned the duo an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a series.

Amazon Studios is the premier partner of the event, Sprite is an official partner, with music powered by Audio Network. ASCAP and BMI are supporting partners.

