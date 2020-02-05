×

Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo Guest on Justin Bieber’s Forthcoming ‘Changes’ Album

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Bieber busking outside for Hailey outside Buckingham PalaceJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber has dropped the tracklist for his forthcoming fifth studio album, “Changes,” which is slated for a Feb 14 (Valentine’s Day) release. The full tracklist appears below — guests include Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo, Kehlani and others.

The Valentine’s Day drop comes a little over three weeks after his YouTube series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premieres on the video streaming platform. The single “Yummy” is already out and has logged more than 300 million streams since its debut last month.

In addition, Bieber’s Changes Tour dates have been announced, kicking off May 14 in Seattle. As Bieber has instituted since the start of his touring career, one dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to charity — specifically the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness. Kehlani and Jaden Smith are set to open.

At a listening session for the album held last month in Los Angeles, Bieber got emotional describing the challenges he’s faced in the last couple of years and the people who helped him get through it. “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” he said in front of a crowd of a couple hundred gathered at Village Recorders.

Bieber credited God with helping him through the dark times. “There’s power in weakness,” he said, his voice quivering. His creative work, added Bieber, is “a reflection of that … thank you for loving me at my worst.”

“Changes” Tracklist

  1. All Around Me
  2. Habitual
  3. Come Around Me
  4. Intentions (ft. Quavo)
  5. Yummy
  6. Available
  7. Forever (ft. Post Malone & Clever)
  8. Running Over (ft. Lil Dicky)
  9. Take It Out On Me
  10. Second Emotion (ft. Travis Scott)
  11. Get Me (ft. Kehlani)
  12. ETA
  13. Changes
  14. Confirmation
  15. That’s What Love Is
  16. At Least For Now
  17. Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)

 

 

 

More Music

  • Danny Strick

    Sony/ATV Co-President Danny Strick Exits Company (EXCLUSIVE)

    Danny Strick, Sony/ATV Music Publishing co-president and a longtime lieutenant of former chairman Martin Bandier, has left the company, Variety has confirmed. Former co-president Rick Krim left the company last year. “With fondness and appreciation for his many contributions, I am sharing the news that Danny Strick is leaving the company,” chairman Jon Platt wrote [...]

  • Justin Bieber busking outside for Hailey

    Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo Guest on Justin Bieber’s Forthcoming ‘Changes’ Album

    Justin Bieber has dropped the tracklist for his forthcoming fifth studio album, “Changes,” which is slated for a Feb 14 (Valentine’s Day) release. The full tracklist appears below — guests include Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo, Kehlani and others. The Valentine’s Day drop comes a little over three weeks after his YouTube series “Justin Bieber: [...]

  • Justin Bieber: Seasons

    Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' Docuseries Sets YouTube Originals Viewing Record

    “Justin Bieber: Seasons” has broken a record for YouTube: The docuseries’ first episode scored as the most-viewed premiere in its first week of all the platform’s originals to date. Episode 1 of “Seasons” had 32.65 million views in the first week after its Jan. 27 debut, according to YouTube. That beat out YouTube’s original comedy [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    Reimagining the Music of 'High Fidelity' for Hulu's 2020 Update

    Hulu’s updated version of the 2000 John Cusack-led, Stephen Frears-helmed, Nick Hornby-authored classic “High Fidelity” is the type of show that can — unironically — play the perfect song for every moment. And the team brought in to oversee that very delicate process was Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe and Alison Rosenfeld. The three veteran music [...]

  • Regina Spektor

    Regina Spektor, Jay Roach, Michael Bolton to Appear at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

    In the ten years since the Guild of Music Supervisors was formed, the organization has come a long way. Granted, the job still involves low pay, long hours and little respect, but at least the craft has been validated with Grammy and Emmy categories introduced by the Recording Academy and the Television Academy, respectively. The GMS has [...]

  • Christine and the Queens Drop New

    Christine and the Queens Drop New Song and Video, ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ (Watch)

    French pop sensation Christine and the Queens has dropped a new song called “People, I’ve Been Said,” which is available to stream and as a live-performance video on Colors. As the announcement says, Christine and the Queens — which despite the name is one person, Héloïse Letissier — appears in the video as “a flamboyant [...]

  • Johnny Depp Boards Julien Temple’s Shane

    Johnny Depp Boards Julien Temple’s Shane MacGowan Documentary

    Johnny Depp has come on board as a producer of Julien Temple’s documentary about musician and poet Shane MacGowan, “Shane.” HanWay Films has acquired worldwide sales rights, and will introduce the project at the upcoming European Film Market, where the company will screen footage for the first time. Altitude Films will distribute the film in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad