Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo Guest on Justin Bieber’s Forthcoming ‘Changes’ Album

Justin Bieber has dropped the tracklist for his forthcoming fifth studio album, “Changes,” which is slated for a Feb 14 (Valentine’s Day) release. The full tracklist appears below — guests include Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo, Kehlani and others.

The Valentine’s Day drop comes a little over three weeks after his YouTube series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premieres on the video streaming platform. The single “Yummy” is already out and has logged more than 300 million streams since its debut last month.

In addition, Bieber’s Changes Tour dates have been announced, kicking off May 14 in Seattle. As Bieber has instituted since the start of his touring career, one dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to charity — specifically the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness. Kehlani and Jaden Smith are set to open.

At a listening session for the album held last month in Los Angeles, Bieber got emotional describing the challenges he’s faced in the last couple of years and the people who helped him get through it. “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” he said in front of a crowd of a couple hundred gathered at Village Recorders.

Bieber credited God with helping him through the dark times. “There’s power in weakness,” he said, his voice quivering. His creative work, added Bieber, is “a reflection of that … thank you for loving me at my worst.”

“Changes” Tracklist