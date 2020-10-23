Travis Scott, PlayStation Partner for Creative Collaboration

Travis Scott and PlayStation have announced a creative collaboration ahead of the PlayStation 5’s launch.

“I’m super thankful and excited to be able to bring my strategic and creative vision to the rollout of such an iconic product,” Scott said in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of PlayStation and the brand they’ve built, and this is another example of finding a partner who believes in and trusts Cactus Jack to execute for their brand. This is just the beginning of an incredible partnership.”

In a video shared to Instagram, the rapper — whose alter-ego and business entity go by the moniker Cactus Jack — can be seen promoting the video game console. Part of the multi-tiered deal include collaboration on a variety of currently unannounced initiatives spearheaded by PlayStation.

The alliance is just the latest in a line of creative projects Scott has taken part in this year. His 2020 projects alone include an animated concert in the “Fortnite” video games and a collaboration with McDonald’s. Both went on to stir the industry and set records: 12.3 million players tuned into his concert and many McDonald’s locations experienced shortages of Travis Scott meal ingredients due to high demand.

“Travis is an amazing creator, and we strive to work with the best creative minds inside and outside of our industry to continue to surprise the world in a way that only PlayStation can,” the company’s senior vice president, Eric Lempel, said.

The PlayStation 5 will be released on Nov. 12.