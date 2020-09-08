Travis Scott McDonald’s Deal Marks First Celebrity Meal Since Michael Jordan in 1992

Travis Scott has added another major milestone to his resume: his own meal at McDonald’s. The last celebrity to have his name on a meal at the fast-food chain was Michael Jordan whose McJordan burger launched in 1992. The Houston rapper personally ushered in the Travis Scott Meal at a McDonald’s in Downey, Calif on Sept. 8. The franchise’s restaurants around the United States also carry the $6 menu item, as advertised in a national campaign featuring Scott as an action figure (watch it below).

Coinciding with the McDonald’s announcement, Scott dropped a new merchandise collection that pays homage to vintage visuals from McDondald’s history. Among the items for sale are the expected apparel (T-shirts, hoodies, shorts) as well as unusual offerings like a $90 Chicken McNugget body pillow and a $45 retro metal lunch box, all adorned with Scott’s Cactus Jack calling card (see the full collection here).

For the commercial, the 28-year-old appeared in action figure form (a nod to his 2015 debut album “Rodeo”) with impeccable details including his standout chains and Cactus Jack Jordans.

Additionally, Scott and the Cactus Jack team have designed new uniforms for McDonald’s staff across the country. Where Justin Timberlake had previously reworked the chain’s “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle in his trademark falsetto, Scott’s touch is the addition of his own catchphrase, “It’s lit!”

Scott was greeted in Downey by a mob of fans waiting in line to try his new combo meal: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mustard; medium fries (with BBQ Sauce for dipping); and a Sprite.