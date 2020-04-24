Travis Scott and Kid Cudi Drop New Song, ‘The Scotts,’ Premiered on Fortnite (Listen)

The song that Travis Scott promised to drop during “Astronomical,” his concert on Fortnite Thursday night, turns out to be a collaboration with Kid Cudi — and both the song and the “group” are called “The Scotts.” Slow, menacing and low-key, the song was produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat, with co-production by Scott and Mike Dean — and it’s a long way from Cudi’s rowdy 2018 project with Kanye West, Kids See Ghosts.

Scott’s 15-minute performance drew the biggest live audience in the hit game’s history, with more than 12.3 million concurrent “Fortnite” players participating, according Epic Games. The prodigious turnout, no doubt, was helped by stay-at-home quarantine conditions in many parts of the world. The previous all-time high for concurrent viewers in “Fortnite” also was a music act: Over 10.7 million live fans logged in for Marshmello’s virtual performance in February 2019.

To put Scott’s “Fortnite” figure into perspective, Fox’s airing of top-rated TV show “The Masked Singer” this week drew 7.9 million total viewers, although that was only in the U.S. while Scott’s “Fortnite” appearance was available worldwide. At the same time, the concurrent viewership number reported by Epic Games for Scott’s virtual concert does not include additional views on Twitch and YouTube.

Epic Games has set four additional “tour dates” for Scott’s “Astronomical,” to accommodate fans worldwide in different time zones. Those are set for: Friday, April 24, 10 a.m. ET; and Saturday, April 25, at midnight ET, 11 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET. The “Fortnite” publisher said virtual doors open 30 minutes beforehand.

As part of the Epic Games partnership with Travis Scott, “Fortnite” added the artist to its Icon Series to let players get his outfits, emotes, gear and other accessories. Those who attend the “Astronomical” events also are promised access to the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free.