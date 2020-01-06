×
Travis Scott’s ‘Jackboys’ Compilation Debuts Atop Albums Chart

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" is No. 1, meanwhile, on the Rolling Stone songs chart.

Say goodbye to Christmas albums and songs flooding the charts. But it’s like Christmas in January for Travis Scott, whose “Jackboys” compilation of songs from himself and his labelmates debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone chart with 167,200 album-equivalent units.

Although most of the “Jackboys” project’s action came from its 81 million song streams, it also racked up 101,600 in album sales, thanks in part to bundling that paired the full collection with Scott’s merch items. Song sales were a modest 8,400.

Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” moved back up to No. 2 with 74,200 album units. The number of actual albums sold was a mere 609 — that’s right, a three-figure total. Obviously, though, Ricch made up for that low number with a song stream total for the week that nearly went into nine figures: 96.2 million streams. The song sales total was on the low side at 9,000.

Filling out the top 10 were Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (65,200 album units), Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” (56,200), Billie Eilish’s enduring debut (48,100), “Frozen II” (44,600), DaBaby (39,800), Taylor Swift (32,200), Summer Walker (28,700) and Youngboy Never Broke Again (28,500).

On Rolling Stone’s songs chart, Ricch’s “The Box” is now officially a “Box” topper, with 32.2 million song streams.

Following Ricch in the top 10 songs chart from Rolling Stone: Post Malone’s former No. 1, “Circles” (well behind Ricch with 15.76 million streams), plus Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne,” Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” DaBaby’s “Bop,” Jackboys and Travis Scott’s “Out West,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Juice Wrld’s “Bandit,” Maroon 5’s “Memories,” Mustard’s “Ballin” and, at No 10, another Jackboys/Travis Scott track, “Gang Gang.”

