Travis Scott Launches Cactus Jack Foundation, Gifts HBCU Scholarships

Travis Scott announced the launch of his Cactus Jack Foundation to provide educational and creative resources for young adults in his home city of Houston. The foundation’s first initiative is the launch of the HBCU Waymon Webster scholarship program, which will cover tuition fees for college students who are experiencing financial challenges during the pandemic.

The fund is named after Scott’s grandfather who attended HBCU Prairie View A&M University in Texas. Scott, born Jacques Berman Webster II, had also selected current students at Morehouse College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University.

“Waymon Webster was a dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school,”said Scott. “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college. I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

The organization’s launch includes a multi-year collaboration with the City of Houston on the Cactus Jack Gardens, a community-based agriculture program for local elementary schools. Through a national partnership with The New School’s Parsons School of Design, the Cactus Jack Foundation will also bring its fashion curriculum to Houston through My Brother’s Keeper, an online certification program made available via scholarships.

Wednesday also marks the third annual Travis Scott Day, proclaimed by the city’s Mayor Sylvester Turner to celebrate Scott’s music career and to honor his role as Houston’s ambassador for art, education and youth initiatives.

“Investing in our youth is one of the most important things we can do for our city,” said Turner. “Education and mentorship equip young people with the skills they need for a successful career path. I am grateful that Travis is partnering with the City of Houston to support our nationally-recognized My Brother’s Keeper program, which provides support for boys and young men of color. I also applaud him and his Cactus Jack Foundation for investing in the lives of young men and women by providing scholarships to cover their tuition at HBCUs. If we can turn around one person in one family, that positively impacts every neighborhood, which builds on the resilience and strength of our entire city.”