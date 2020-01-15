Tove Lo Drops Two New Songs With Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas

Just four months after releasing her “Sunshine Kitty” album, Tove Lo surprised fans today with two brand-new songs — collaborations with Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, no less — “Bikini Porn” and the succinctly titled “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak.”

In an interview with Variety last fall, Finneas mentioned he’d been working with Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez and said he was a “big fan” of Tove Lo but didn’t mention they were working together (hence today’s surprise release). As with his other non-Eilish productions, these two songs sound absolutely nothing like the music he makes with his sister. The bouncy “Bikini Porn,” a collaboration with cowriters/coproducers A Strut and Jack & Coke, is a driving dancefloor track — “All I do is drink champagne all day/ And I dance around my room naked” — while “Passion and Pain” is a more familiar sad Tove Lo track, performed entirely by her and Finneas.

Tove’s elaborate video for “Glad He’s Gone” is up for a 2020 Grammy. She told Variety recently about how she found out she’d been nominated. “I had just played a show in Buenos Aires and woke up — [that’s] where I have my best, most passionate fans,” she recalled. “I was just so blown away and emotionally drained from these amazing shows. I woke up and my boyfriend was like, “Hey, you need to wake up and look at your phone.” I’m all grumpy and not ready to get up. He was nudging me, so I picked up my phone and see all these congratulations texts. I thought someone was pranking me! It was very unreal and very exciting. I put so much time and money and love into the video.”



