Tory Lanez Responds to Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident

Rapper Tory Lanez, who was charged with assault on Thursday in connection with the July 12 incident in which Megan Thee Stallion suffered gunshot wounds to her feet, responded on social media Friday afternoon.

“[Time] will [tell],” he tweeted, using emojis. “And the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or Meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”

His contrite-seeming message is at odds with his comments in “Daystar,” the 17-track album he released late last month, in which nearly every song addresses the incident or its fallout, and what Lanez apparently perceives as betrayal from nearly all quarters. The hour-plus long album contains song after song packed with deeply defensive lyrics and frequent verbal jabs at Megan, his critics, “friends turning into enemies” and the like. A key lyric reads, “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Lanez was charged Thursday with assaulting a woman who is obviously Megan Thee Stallion, per information provided by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison, according to the announcement.

While Megan is not identified by name, all of the other details line up with the July 12 incident in which she has claimed Lanez fired a gun at her as she exited the car in which they had been traveling, resulting in injuries to her feet that required surgery.

“The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today,” the announcement reads.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13.