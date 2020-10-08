Tory Lanez Charged With Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a woman who is obviously Megan Thee Stallion, per information provided by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison, according to the announcement.

While she is not identified by name, all of the other details line up with the July 12 incident in which she has claimed he fired a gun at her as she exited the car in which they had been traveling, resulting in injuries to her feet that required surgery. (Her age was actually 25 at the time.)

“The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today,” the announcement reads.

“Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13; Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division is prosecuting the case.

“On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.”

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division, the announcement concludes.

