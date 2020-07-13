Rapper Tory Lanez Arrested After Police Find Concealed Weapon in Vehicle

Rapper Tory Lanez was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after a house party altercation turned violent and the LAPD arrived on the scene.

The arrest happened around 4:30 a.m. near a house in the Hollywood hills where the 27-year-old hip-hop star was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle. Fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion was reported to be at the party and had received injuries from a glass wound to her foot.

The incident began at the house party and proceeded to an argument in an SUV. Police were able to locate the SUV, occupied by the two stars, and reported finding a gun inside the vehicle.

Hours before the arrest, Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez were pictured on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Live page, hanging out at a pool party.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

Lanez who was born Daystar Peterson, is best known for his singles “Say It” and “Luv.” His debut album, “I Told You” was released in 2016. In March, he teamed up with Jamaican singer Buju Banton to remix “Trust,” and released two singles this past weekend, “392” featuring VVS Ken and “Staccato.” The two-song package was titled “The VVS Capsule.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Lanez has been hosting a viral series, “Quarantine Radio,” on his Instagram page. The series, which draws up to 350,000 viewers at a time, features Lanez on a couch, smoking while hosting dance competitions and having conversations with stars like Justin Timberlake, Drake and Tiffany Haddish.

Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, most recently released her EP “Suga,” which got a boost when a remix of the song “Savage” with Beyonce became a hit.

Reps for Stallion and Lanez had no comment.