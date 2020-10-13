Tory Lanez Arraignment Postponed in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

The arraignment of Tory Lanez, the rapper accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, was postponed on Tuesday until November.

Lanez, a Canadian whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of assault with a firearm and possession of an unregistered gun.

The hearing was postponed to Nov. 18, according to a court spokesperson. The court also issued an order directing Lanez to stay away from Megan.

Lanez was initially arrested in the Hollywood Hills at about 4:40 a.m. on July 12 on a weapons charge. He was released later that morning on a $35,000 bond.

Initial reports indicated that Megan Thee Stallion had been injured by broken glass following an argument. Over the following days and weeks, Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet. She also posted photos of her injured feet on Instagram. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s––,” she said in a video. “Stop lying!”

The episode has already been memorialized in song. In an hour-long album issued last month, Lanez rapped “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Lanez was charged last Thursday, and could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, Lanez responded on Twitter, saying “the truth will come to the light.”

“a charge is not a conviction,” he wrote. “If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”