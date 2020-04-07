Toni Braxton Signs With Island; Jason Mraz Inks With BMG

A pair of multiplatinum-selling artists have found new label homes: Toni Braxton has signed a new deal with Island Records, the company announced Monday, and Jason Mraz has inked with BMG.

Seven-time Grammy-winner Braxton announced her return with a new single called “Do It.”

“I wrote this song about a year ago when a friend was going through the struggles of trying to end a relationship that wasn’t good for her,” she said. We have all been through situations like this, when there is really nothing more to say, you know he’s not right and you just need to do what you need to do. There is also an element of hope in the song, that after you do what you need to do things will get better.”

She added, “During these unprecedented times, make the most of your time indoors with some self-reflection. Now might be a good time to quarantine your heart as well in order to examine what it really needs.”

Island Records President/CEO Darcus Beese welcomed Braxton to the label, saying, “It’s an honor and pleasure to welcome the incomparable Toni Braxton to the Island Records family. Her legendary catalogue, unique sound and extraordinary artistry continues to set her apart and we look forward to the world hearing the new music.”

Two-time Grammy winner Mraz has signed a global deal with BMG that encompasses three full-length studio recordings. The first, “Look for the Good,” is set for release in the summer.

Mraz will host “La La La Livestream” live on Wednesdays at 10am Pacific time from his home and farm in San Diego on his YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/jasonmraz.

“I’m making music that feels new to me and therefore sought to find a label partner that would work in new ways to support my new dreams,” said Mraz. “I already love what this new partnership with BMG is doing and the new direction we are going. Together, we plan to bring positive vibes to these extraordinary times.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles, said, “Jason Mraz is the epitome of positivity and we believe in him and his music. Not only is he a global superstar, but an extraordinary person and we are proud to deliver his music and spread his uplifting message to eager fans around the world. We are honored he has chosen to call BMG his home and our team is ready to support him in all his creative endeavors.”