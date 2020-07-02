Tom Morello, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Shea Diamond, Drop Fiery Single ‘Stand Up’ (Listen)

In what is described as a “charged response to both the outrage and solidarity rising from the national reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism,” Rage Against the Machine cofounder Tom Morello has joined forces with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, producer The Bloody Beetroots and singer Shea Diamond for a new single called “Stand Up.”

The track was written by the four with Justin Tranter and Eren Cannata. Full lyrics can be found below.

All four artists will be donating 100% of their proceeds from “Stand Up” to the following organizations: NAACP, Know Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute – all of whom Morello hails “are doing great work combating racism, injustice, and police brutality.” KIDinaKORNER/Interscope, the label releasing the song, will additionally donate an amount equal to the artists’ record royalties derived from streams of the track for a 3-year period.

The NAACP is the largest civil rights organization in the nation. Their mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

Know Your Rights Camp works to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.

Southern Poverty Law Center is dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry and to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society.

The Marsha P. Johnson Institute protects and defends the human rights of Black transgender people by organizing, advocating, creating an intentional community.

On song’s genesis, Morello said:

“I grew up in the tiny lily white, archly conservative town of Libertyville, Illinois. When I was a kid, someone hung a noose in my family’s garage, there was occasional N-word calling, etc, etc. On June 6 of this year, there was a Black Lives Matter rally and march in that same town that drew over 1,000 people.

“It seems that the times, they are a’changin’. I was so inspired that night, I reached out to Dan from Imagine Dragons. The Bloody Beetroots and I had conjured a slamming track and within 24 hours Dan had sent back a completed vocal. We got Shea Diamond, a Black transgender woman with a long history of activism, on the track and the coalition was complete.”

Reynolds added, “When Tom reached out to work together with Shea Diamond and The Bloody Beetroots on this track I immediately went up into my room and wrote/sang the chorus and verse that day. This country certainly needs fixing, and I believe it will take people from all sides and colors to fix it.”

The Bloody Beetroots’ Bob Rifo on the track’s purpose:

“I was in my third month of quarantine and I was waiting for the right opportunity to present itself to reconnect to the world when Tom called me to work on ‘Stand Up.’ It is during times of turmoil and upheaval that we musicians have the responsibility to accelerate change with a loud and strong message for a better present and future. Today we can change this planet. This is our time. This is our turn.”

Diamond on allyship and her involvement on the song:

“When I hear people talking about being allies of the LGBTQ+ community, mainly in the Black and Trans community, it’s almost laughable. We watch them profit from our pain, making these surface level posts of solidarity – especially in music. When I think about Black Lives Matter and Trans Lives Matter, you don’t get to see any representations of collaborations – many would never share a post, let alone do a song together. So when I heard Dan Reynolds wanted me on his song, I nearly flipped. I wasn’t surprised, though – he’s been so intentional in sharing posts, helping to raise money within our community and more. He really puts the A in ally!!! This is a proud moment in music history, and I feel honored to be a part of such an important song during this climate… we need to know where everyone stands in the music community, as music is an essential tool that can change the hearts and minds of so many.”

“Stand Up” – Full Lyrics

Written By: Tom Morello, Dan Reynolds, Shea Diamond, The Bloody Beetroots, Justin Tranter, Eren Cannata

Stand up

Cause you are standing for nothing

Just shut up

Cause your words mean nothing

Everyone is at each other’s throats

Everyone thinking that they know things that they don’t know

Everyone painting the third coat on the wall of belief

Send me relief

When I call the police will they just kill me?

Will they just kill you?

When I call the police will they just protect me cause I’m white skinned too?

Every time you talk the system knows

Everywhere you walk the cameras go

Everything I say you already know

Everything in state is about to blow

Way back before Jim Crow

When I call the police will they just kill me?

Will they just kill you?

When I call the police will they just protect me cause I’m white skinned too?

Stand up

Cause you are standing for nothing

Just shut up

Cause your words mean nothing

Everybody stares like I’m just my gender

But I’m a living soul with my own agenda

Tell me how you are the priest and the prosecution

Tell me how you have a God who loves executions

Corruption in the blue line ripples out

Eruption in the streets bring the few and proud

Attention when the knees fall to the ground

Silently loud

When I call the police will they just kill me?

Will they just kill you?

When you call the police would they just protect you cause you’re white skinned too?

Every day that passes I’m angrier

Every time the cops get a hall pass – build another barrier

Now it’s stereotypical

No I’m not cynical

Political hypocritical

Corruption in the blue line ripples out

Eruption in the streets bring the few and proud

Attention when the knees fall to the ground

Silently loud

Stand up

Cause you are standing for nothing

Just shut up

Cause your words mean nothing

If you walked a mile in my shoes

You’d probably take em off wouldn’t you

If you had to live in my truth

you’d probably tell a lie wouldn’t you

When I call the police will they just kill me?

Will they just kill you?

Stand up

Cause you stand for nothing

Nothing

You stand for nothing

Stand up

Cause you stand for nothing

Just shut up

Cause your words mean nothing

Stand up

Cause you stand for nothing

Just shut up

Cause your words mean nothing