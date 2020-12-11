Tom Holkenborg Scoring Female-Driven Spy Thriller ‘The 355’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Composer Tom Holkenborg (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), also known as Junkie XL, is scoring the upcoming Universal spy thriller “The 355,” Variety has learned.

Directed by Simon Kinberg (“Dark Phoenix”), the film features a powerhouse cast of women including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan. This marks Holkenborg’s first time working with Kinberg; Chastain is also one of the producers. The film is currently slated for a Jan. 15 release.

Says the composer, “Jessica Chastain is a force. I’ve admired her work ever since seeing ‘Zero Dark Thirty.’ ‘The 355′ has been a really fun movie to work on, a true thriller with an incredible cast of characters to score.”

Holkenborg calls it “a high-octane film, with really authentic action on screen. My job was to create a score that allowed these amazing actors to shine. I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with Simon Kinberg and Jessica’s Freckle Films, and I can’t wait for fans to get the chance to watch this.”

The music is expected to reflect the global nature of the story, as the women come from the U.S., England, Germany, Columbia and an unnamed Far Eastern locale.

“The 355” follows Holkenborg’s other movies with strong female leads including “Tomb Raider,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” His other films include “Deadpool,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the recent “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Scoob!”

Holkenborg is currently finishing work on “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” an expanded version of the 2017 film slated for release via HBO Max next year.