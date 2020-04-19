‘Together at Home’ Concert Raised $127 Million for Coronavirus Relief

Saturday’s star-studded “One World: Together at Home” virtual concert raised $127.9 million for health care workers and coronavirus relief, according to Global Citizen.

The globally broadcasted performances were organized by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, in collaboration with Lady Gaga, who sang during the two-hour livestream.

Dozens of famous artists performed from home while sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Gaga, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson and many more appeared and showed their support.

Of the whopping $127.9 million total, $55.1 million will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million will benefit local and regional responders. Global Citizen launched the fund in response to the spreading coronavirus pandemic last month. It ensures that patients and health care workers around the world have access to tests and treatment, in addition to helping develop a vaccine.

After the concert wrapped, Gaga tweeted “I am so humbled to have been a part of this project.” During the broadcast, she sang a rendition of “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin and joined Celine Dion, Andrea Bocceli and John Legend in a four-part harmony of “The Prayer.”

I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you 🌎❤️ https://t.co/kBH0Ds45tf — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 19, 2020

Elsewhere in the livestream, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave a duet performance of “What a Wonderful World,” Stevie Wonder sang Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” and Lizzo did “A Change Is Gonna Come.”