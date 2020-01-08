×

Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New Booking Agency Outer/Most

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Touring industry veteran agent Todd Walker today announced the launch of Outer/Most, a new independent booking agency. Beyond his new role as founder and CEO, he will serve as an agent to a roster of artists, including Anoushka Shankar, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Christian McBride. Joining Boston-based Walker at Outer/Most are Kelly Deasy as partner/ agent and Amy Butterer as director of operations, both operating out of Chicago.

“We have created a unique and distinguished reputation for working with artists who have the ability to navigate a wide-range of touring opportunities, as well as presenters/promoters who champion and foster an ever-evolving landscape of touring. Our eclectic roster will gain a unique, competitive agency opportunity that exhibits an acute focus on the creativity behind each project,” stated Walker. “Rooted in independence and entrepreneurship and informed by 20 years of high-level agency expertise, our motivation is to nurture the longevity and impact of each individual artist.”

Walker opened his own agency in the late 1990s and began promoting shows in the Boston area. He joined International Music Network (IMN) in 2000, where he worked with international acts like Buena Vista Social Club, Caetano Veloso and Baaba Maal. “I was a middle-man to help create cultural experiences — events that were more than just concerts,” he says.

He joined The Windish Agency in 2012, where he became a senior agent heading the company’s Performing Arts department. In that role and in the years since the company’s 2017 merger with Paradigm Talent Agency, he helped expand and diversify the range of bookings available for more left-of-center artists, from historic venues such as New York’s Carnegie Hall and London’s Barbican to emerging cross-genre platforms such as FORM Arcosanti, Big Ears and MUTEK.

Deasy’s background ranges from music programming and event production to coordinating national and international tours for a diverse range of artists; she represents emerging Chicago artists like Kweku Collins, KAINA and Tasha. Butterer spent 18 years as an agent with The Billions Corporation and four years in her most recent role as Director of Operations with React Presents.

More Music

  • Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New

    Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New Booking Agency Outer/Most

    Touring industry veteran agent Todd Walker today announced the launch of Outer/Most, a new independent booking agency. Beyond his new role as founder and CEO, he will serve as an agent to a roster of artists, including Anoushka Shankar, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Christian McBride. Joining Boston-based Walker at Outer/Most are Kelly Deasy as [...]

  • A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire

    Metallica Pledge $750,000 for Wildfire Relief in Australia

    Joining Elton John and other celebrities, Metallica has pledged $750,000 to wildfire relief in the ravaged Australian territories of New South Wales and Victoria. In a statement, the band said: “We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and [...]

  • Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of

    Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of Broadcast and Media Rights

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Cathy Merenda as Senior Vice President, Broadcast and Media Rights. According to the announcement, in this newly-created role, she will lead the acquisition and retention of valued administration partnerships with film, television, broadcast and digital media companies in the U.S.  She will report to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO [...]

  • David Bowie Estate Drops Rare Version

    David Bowie Estate Drops Rare Version of ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ (Listen)

    In observance of what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, the late singer’s estate today released a rare version of “The Man Who Sold the World,” taken from a forthcoming EP called “ChangesNowBowie.” The nine-track EP, due on vinyl and CD for Record Store Day, features songs recorded for radio and broadcast by the [...]

  • Ariana GrandeBillboard's 13th Annual Women in

    Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Among 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees

    Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and more have been named as the nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Eilish and Lil Nas X earned nods for Song of the Year for their songs “bad guy” and “Old Town Road,” respectively. Other nominees in the category include Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Jonas [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Tyler Arnold to Executive VP

    Republic Records Promotes Tyler Arnold to Executive VP of A&R

    Republic Records has promoted Tyler Arnold to executive vice president of A&R, label EVP Rob Stevenson announced today. He will continue to be based at the label’s New York City headquarters. According to the announcement, Arnold will continue to spearhead A&R for artists across genres, securing new talent and working with existing the roster. Since joining the company in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad