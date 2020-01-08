Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New Booking Agency Outer/Most

Touring industry veteran agent Todd Walker today announced the launch of Outer/Most, a new independent booking agency. Beyond his new role as founder and CEO, he will serve as an agent to a roster of artists, including Anoushka Shankar, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Christian McBride. Joining Boston-based Walker at Outer/Most are Kelly Deasy as partner/ agent and Amy Butterer as director of operations, both operating out of Chicago.

“We have created a unique and distinguished reputation for working with artists who have the ability to navigate a wide-range of touring opportunities, as well as presenters/promoters who champion and foster an ever-evolving landscape of touring. Our eclectic roster will gain a unique, competitive agency opportunity that exhibits an acute focus on the creativity behind each project,” stated Walker. “Rooted in independence and entrepreneurship and informed by 20 years of high-level agency expertise, our motivation is to nurture the longevity and impact of each individual artist.”

Walker opened his own agency in the late 1990s and began promoting shows in the Boston area. He joined International Music Network (IMN) in 2000, where he worked with international acts like Buena Vista Social Club, Caetano Veloso and Baaba Maal. “I was a middle-man to help create cultural experiences — events that were more than just concerts,” he says.

He joined The Windish Agency in 2012, where he became a senior agent heading the company’s Performing Arts department. In that role and in the years since the company’s 2017 merger with Paradigm Talent Agency, he helped expand and diversify the range of bookings available for more left-of-center artists, from historic venues such as New York’s Carnegie Hall and London’s Barbican to emerging cross-genre platforms such as FORM Arcosanti, Big Ears and MUTEK.

Deasy’s background ranges from music programming and event production to coordinating national and international tours for a diverse range of artists; she represents emerging Chicago artists like Kweku Collins, KAINA and Tasha. Butterer spent 18 years as an agent with The Billions Corporation and four years in her most recent role as Director of Operations with React Presents.