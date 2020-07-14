Tina Turner’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ Gets 2020 Remix by Kygo

Tina Turner, 80, is collaborating with DJ Kygo on a remix of her 1984 smash “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

On Monday, the 28-year-old Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) announced on Twitter that he is teaming up with the iconic singer Tina Turner and will drop the 2020 update on Friday (July 17).

Wrote the Norwegian DJ and producer: “Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs. It feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Kygo garnered international fame with several of his own hit tracks, including 2017’s “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez. As far as remixes, his resume includes a 2013 version Ed Sheeran’s “I See Fire” and his 2014 single “Firestone.” Last year, Kygo’s remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 hit “Higher Love” was an unexpected success that charted.

Turner’s 1984 single “What’s Love Got To Do With It” was the lead track for her fifth solo album, “Private Dancer.” The album, a seminal release for the singer, won three Grammy Awards, including record of the year, best female pop vocal female and best rock vocal performance, and in 2012, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Turner’s career was also captured in the 1993 biographical film, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” starring Angela Bassett as Turner. Bassett received an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for her portrayal.

Turner’s last performance was in 2008 during her “Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.”

See Kygo’s full post below.