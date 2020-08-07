TikTok, ‘American Idol’ Creator Simon Fuller Team for Supergroup Talent Search

As the fate of TikTok continues to dominate the news cycle comes word that Simon Fuller, the veteran music manager, creator of “American Idol” and founder of XIX Entertainment, is teaming with the short-form video app to launch a talent search to finding the next supergroup.

The audition process will be conducted via an in-app process, of which no further details were available. Fuller has experience in the realm of global pop groups as manager of the Spice Girls and creator of Now United.

“TikTok has empowered self-expression and creativity and captured the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of passionate users,” said Fuller in making the announcement. “With the help of the TikTok audience, I will bring together a line-up of incredible artists to shape the next level of Pop Fandom. This will be the most connected pop group ever, thriving on every platform and sharing their talent and positive energy with the world.”

Added newly appointed TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer: “It’s been nothing short of awe-inspiring to see the extraordinary musical talent – from up-and-coming artists to superstars like Lizzo, JLo and Justin Beiber – that shows up on TikTok every day and inspires even more creativity around the world. Together with Simon Fuller, we have the opportunity to find the next stars, many of whom are on TikTok today, and empower them to become a cultural phenomenon.”

Indeed, TikTok has helped launch several hit songs including Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head),” Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” And Saint Jhn’s “Roses.”

“TikTok is shaping culture, supercharging music discovery, and fast-tracking artists onto the charts,” said Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music. “We’re delighted to partner with Simon Fuller as we continue to support emerging talent and build TikTok as the premiere artist development and discovery platform. Simon’s unrivaled track record of identifying and nurturing musical talent is a perfect fit with our mission at TikTok.”