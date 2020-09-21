Tiesto, Fitz & the Tantrums to Perform Livestreamed Concerts — With Small Live Audience — From Red Rocks

Superstar DJ Tiesto, alt-rock group Fitz & the Tantrums, bluegrass artist Billy Strings and funk-jam band Lotus will perform concerts from Red Rocks Amphitheater that will be livestreamed in 4K via Nugs.net, from Thursday to Sunday this week.

There will be an “extremely limited number” of in-person tickets made available for purchase via axs.com and redrocksonline.com and in strict accordance with venue and local government safety guidelines, according to the announcement. Social distance guidelines will be communicated to all ticket purchasers and enforced on site, it adds. Red Rocks is an open-air venue in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains outside of Denver, Colorado.

The Tiesto concert, which opens the series, has a free livestream and begins at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT; 100% of the net revenue from Tiesto’s ticket sales will be donated to the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The remainder of the concerts — Fitz & the Tantrums on Friday, Billy Strings on Saturday and Lotus on Sunday — will be paid livestreams. Livestreams of each show can be purchased individually (with the exception of Tiesto, which is a free live stream) at nugs.net and nugs.tv, and prices range from $19.99 for HD, to $39.99 for 4K. Purchasers will have the ability to view the show in real-time with DVR functionality or within 48 hours.

Brad Serling, Nugs.net founder and CEO, said in a statement, “We have always been focused on one thing: live music. For years, we’ve live streamed countless shows live from Red Rocks, and just like the fans, we’ve missed that. We’re tremendously excited to partner with the City of Denver and our friends at Red Rocks to close out the 2020 season by presenting truly live performances in front of an audience. The multi-genre line-up of artists provides something for everyone. With or without fans, there is no venue in the world like Red Rocks. We know live music fans everywhere are going to enjoy these shows.”

Serling spoke at length with Variety earlier this year about the possibilities livestreaming from concert venues offers.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Phoebe Bridgers were among the artists who performed Verizon-sponsored livestreamed concerts at Red Rocks before no audience. According to the Nugs.net announcement, the Sunday’s Lotus concert will be the last performed at the venue this year.