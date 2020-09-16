Grammy-Winning DJ-Producer Tiesto Signs With Big Beat-Atlantic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-winning DJ-producer Tiesto has signed a worldwide deal with Atlantic and Big Beat Records and will drop a new single called (fittingly enough) “The Business” next Friday (Sept. 25) — hear a preview of the song below. Named by Mixmag as the “Greatest DJ of All Time,” Tiesto is currently completing his debut for the labels, with release slated for 2021; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Business” marks Tiesto’s first commercial release since his seventh studio album, “The London Sessions,” which dropped earlier this year, which included the single “Jackie Chan” — credited to Tiësto & Dzeko featuring Preme & Post Malone — which is certified platinum and racked up a whopping 1.5 billion worldwide streams.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Tiesto (real name: Tijs Michiel Verwest) began DJing in the 1980s and released his first singles in 1994 under such aliases as Da Joker and DJ Limited. Within a few years he had become one of the world’s most successful DJs, and has since released thousands of hours of music over a sprawl of singles, albums, EPs, mixtapes and recordings of DJ gigs, with over 8 billion streams across all official platforms, including over 22.5 million monthly streams via Spotify alone. He was dubbed “The Godfather of EDM” and named Rolling Stone’s No. 1 “DJs That Rule The Earth,” and was also named DJ Mag’s “Best DJ of the Last 20 Years,” among many other honors.

Over the years he has collaborated with Diplo, Martin Garrix, Busta Rhymes, the Chainsmokers, Gucci Mane, Icona Pop, Tegan & Sara, Matthew Koma and John Legend, with whom he released 2015’s Grammy-winning “All of Me (Tiësto’s Birthday Treatment Remix).”

His “Clublife” compilation series includes five volumes to date, and his weekly radio show of the same name reaches over 35 million listeners on 149 stations in 90 countries each week.

“Now, with his exclusive worldwide signing to Atlantic/Big Beat,” the announcement concludes, “Tiesto is poised to once again lead the next evolution of electronic dance music, as ever exploring uncharted terrain to create what may well be his biggest and boldest music thus far.”