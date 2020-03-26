Dave Matthews, Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang Lead Thursday’s Music Live-Streams

Dave Matthews is definitely the elephant in the room — or maybe the 800-pound marching ant? — when it comes to Thursday’s music live-streams. Tonight is the night he performs a half-hour solo show online as the premiere of a new Verizon-sponsored series, “Pay It Forward Live,” that will be broadcast each week to promote the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s efforts to help out small businesses in distress.
But that should not eclipse the kind of eclectic lineup of live webcasts we’ve come to expect from musicians in the last two weeks. Many of today’s live-streams again come courtesy of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series, including Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang, Jon Batiste, Noah Cyrus, Kevin Garrett, DJ Cassidy and Kygo, all on their Instagram Live pages. Jimmy Buffett fans will take special interest in a featured appearance he’s scheduled to make with Caroline Jones.
Others performing today include country star Jimmie Allen, EDM favorite Diplo, the Seratones, Sarah Harmer, Low Cut Connie, American Aquarium, Shannon McNally and more.
Details about all these shows and more forthcoming ones are included in our listings, below.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Dave Matthews
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(premiere of new Verizon weekly series “Pay It Forward Live”
via Verizon’s Twitter account and via Yahoo)
Ty Dolla $ign
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
Lang Lang
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
Jimmie Allen
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
click here
Jon Batiste
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
Kygo
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
Noah Cyrus
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
Caroline Jones featuring Jimmy Buffett
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via her Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
Kevin Garrett
4:30 pm ET, 1:30 PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
DJ Cassidy
11 p.m. ET
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
American Aquarium
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here
Sarah Harmer
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via her Facebook Live)
(click here)
Seratones
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via NPR Music Live Sessions)
access here
Low Cut Connie
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Facebook Live and Instagram Live, every Thursday)
click here
Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube and Instagram)
access here
Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(via StageIt)
Steve Wariner
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via his Facebook)
Laurie Berkner
10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT
(daily concerts for kids, via Facebook Live)
Brendan Benson
one song per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT
(via Instagram)
access here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, via YouTube)
Steve Nieve
1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Ingrid Andress
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, “Together at Home” series)
access here
Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(via Instagram Live)
access here
Peter Bjorn and John: with Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON and others
36-hour marathon, starts at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT; PBJ set is at 5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Twitch)
click here for Twitch
Tinashe
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(premiere of new ““LiveXLive Presents” series)
click here
Caroline Rose
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via NPR Music Live Sessions)
access here
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(weekly series, via Facebook Live)
click here
Billy Raffoul
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Instagram Live)
Lauren Jenkins
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via StageIt)
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here
Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
access here
Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(via Facebook Live)
Billy Raffoul
1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(via Instagram Live)
Paul van Dyk: PC Music Night
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT EST
(via Facebook)
click here
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here
UnCabaret: comedy and music with Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(access here)
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Logan Mize
3 p.m ET, noon PT
(Instagram, via Big Yellow Dog Music couch concert series)
access here
Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):
Jennifer Hudson 3/25 (video here)
Anne-Marie 3/25 (video here)
H.E.R. 3/25 (video here)
Kirk Franklin 3/25 (video here)
Chloe x Halle 3/24 (video here)
LAUV 3/24 (video here)
Christine and the Queens =3/23 (video here)
Years & Years 3/23 (video here)
Brandy Clark 3/23 (video here)
Vance Joy 3/23 (video here)
Orville Peck 3/23 here
Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)
Picture This 3/23 (video here)
Bastille 3/22 (video here)
Miguel 3/22 (video here)
Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)
Hozier 3/20 (video here)
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)
Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)
Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)
Common 3/19 (video here)
Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)
John Legend 3/17 (video here)
Chris Martin 3/16 (video here)
Volbeat watch here
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here