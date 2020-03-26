Dave Matthews, Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang Lead Thursday’s Music Live-Streams

Dave Matthews is definitely the elephant in the room — or maybe the 800-pound marching ant? — when it comes to Thursday’s music live-streams. Tonight is the night he performs a half-hour solo show online as the premiere of a new Verizon-sponsored series, “Pay It Forward Live,” that will be broadcast each week to promote the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s efforts to help out small businesses in distress.

But that should not eclipse the kind of eclectic lineup of live webcasts we’ve come to expect from musicians in the last two weeks. Many of today’s live-streams again come courtesy of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series, including Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang, Jon Batiste, Noah Cyrus, Kevin Garrett, DJ Cassidy and Kygo, all on their Instagram Live pages. Jimmy Buffett fans will take special interest in a featured appearance he’s scheduled to make with Caroline Jones.

Others performing today include country star Jimmie Allen, EDM favorite Diplo, the Seratones, Sarah Harmer, Low Cut Connie, American Aquarium, Shannon McNally and more.

Details about all these shows and more forthcoming ones are included in our listings, below.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Dave Matthews

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(premiere of new Verizon weekly series “Pay It Forward Live”

via Verizon’s Twitter account and via Yahoo)

Ty Dolla $ign

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Lang Lang

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Jimmie Allen

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)

click here

Jon Batiste

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Kygo

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)