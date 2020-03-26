×

Dave Matthews, Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang Lead Thursday’s Music Live-Streams

Also on deck: Jon Batiste, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Kevin Garrett, DJ Cassidy, Kygo, Seratones and more.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Matthews Band
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jeff Golden

Dave Matthews is definitely the elephant in the room — or maybe the 800-pound marching ant? — when it comes to Thursday’s music live-streams. Tonight is the night he performs a half-hour solo show online as the premiere of a new Verizon-sponsored series, “Pay It Forward Live,” that will be broadcast each week to promote the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s efforts to help out small businesses in distress.

But that should not eclipse the kind of eclectic lineup of live webcasts we’ve come to expect from musicians in the last two weeks. Many of today’s live-streams again come courtesy of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series, including Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang, Jon Batiste, Noah Cyrus, Kevin Garrett, DJ Cassidy and Kygo, all on their Instagram Live pages. Jimmy Buffett fans will take special interest in a featured appearance he’s scheduled to make with Caroline Jones.

Others performing today include country star Jimmie Allen, EDM favorite Diplo, the Seratones, Sarah Harmer, Low Cut Connie, American Aquarium, Shannon McNally and more.

Details about all these shows and more forthcoming ones are included in our listings, below.

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Dave Matthews
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(premiere of new Verizon weekly series “Pay It Forward Live”
via Verizon’s Twitter account and via Yahoo)

Ty Dolla $ign 
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Lang Lang
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Jimmie Allen
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
click here

Jon Batiste
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Kygo
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Noah Cyrus
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Caroline Jones featuring Jimmy Buffett
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via her Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Kevin Garrett
4:30 pm ET, 1:30 PT
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

DJ Cassidy
11 p.m. ET
(via his Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

American Aquarium
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here

Sarah Harmer
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via her Facebook Live)
(click here)

Seratones
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via NPR Music Live Sessions)
access here

Low Cut Connie
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Facebook Live and Instagram Live, every Thursday)
click here

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube and Instagram)
access here

Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(via StageIt)

Steve Wariner
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via his Facebook)

Myd: morning live-show
3:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. PT
(every morning, via YouTube)
click here

Laurie Berkner
10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT
(daily concerts for kids, via Facebook Live)

Brendan Benson
one song per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT
(via Instagram)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve
1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Ingrid Andress
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, “Together at Home” series)
access here

Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(via Instagram Live)
access here

Peter Bjorn and John: with Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON and others
36-hour marathon, starts at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT; PBJ set is at 5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Twitch)
click here for Twitch

Tinashe
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(premiere of new ““LiveXLive Presents” series)
click here

Caroline Rose
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via NPR Music Live Sessions)
access here

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn 
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(weekly series, via Facebook Live)
click here

Billy Raffoul
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Instagram Live)

Lauren Jenkins
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via StageIt)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here

Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
access here

Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(via Facebook Live)

Billy Raffoul
1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(via Instagram Live)

Paul van Dyk: PC Music Night
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT EST
(via Facebook)
click here

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here

UnCabaret: comedy and music with Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(access here)

 

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Logan Mize
3 p.m ET, noon PT
(Instagram, via Big Yellow Dog Music couch concert series)
access here

Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):

Jennifer Hudson 3/25 (video here)

Anne-Marie 3/25 (video here)

H.E.R. 3/25 (video here)

Kirk Franklin 3/25 (video here)

Chloe x Halle 3/24 (video here)

LAUV 3/24 (video here)

Christine and the Queens =3/23 (video here)

Years & Years 3/23 (video here)

Brandy Clark 3/23 (video here)

Vance Joy 3/23 (video here)

Orville Peck 3/23 here

Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)

Picture This 3/23 (video here)

Bastille 3/22 (video here)

Miguel 3/22 (video here)

Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)

Hozier 3/20 (video here)

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)

Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)

Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)

Common 3/19 (video here)

Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)

John Legend 3/17 (video here)

Chris Martin 3/16  (video here)

Volbeat watch here

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here

 

More Music

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews, Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang Lead Thursday's Music Live-Streams

    Dave Matthews is definitely the elephant in the room — or maybe the 800-pound marching ant? — when it comes to Thursday’s music live-streams. Tonight is the night he performs a half-hour solo show online as the premiere of a new Verizon-sponsored series, “Pay It Forward Live,” that will be broadcast each week to promote [...]

  • Us Singer James Brown Better Known

    Montreux Jazz Festival Posts Dozens of Free Concerts Online: James Brown, Johnny Cash, Raconteurs

    The Montreux Jazz Festival today announced the exclusive digital release of more than 50 legendary concerts from its 54-year history, including James Brown, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Run-DMC, the Raconteurs, Alanis Morissette,  Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Korn, The Raconteurs and many more. The performances are available to stream in full free of charge (for the first month) via Stingray Qello. View the concerts [...]

  • New York's Governors Ball Festival Cancelled

    New York's Governors Ball Festival Cancelled

    New York’s Governors Ball festival, scheduled for early June, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announced the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” the announcement reads in part. “Simply put — due to current government mandates and the evolving situation [...]

  • Self Made Netflix

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Tells First Female Millionaire's Tale With Eclectic Soundtrack

    Netflix’s “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” the story of America’s first self-made female millionaire, takes place between 1908 and 1918. But the music, instead of focusing on the early jazz that might be expected, runs the gamut from ragtime to hip-hop. “Madam C.J. Walker is a central, seminal historical figure [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad