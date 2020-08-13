Thomas Rhett Signs Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music Nashville

Thomas Rhett has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville, it was announced on Aug. 12. The singer and songwriter has had multiple No. 1s at country radio, most recently the single “Beer Can’t Fix.” He also joins Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban for “Be A Light,” a song urging positivity during these troubled times.

Among the industry awards Rhett has claimed since his 2013 debut “It Goes Like This”: ACM and CMA Awards for new artist, song of the year and single of the year (for “Die a Happy Man,” from his second album).

“It’s really cool to join Warner Chappell Music and be reunited with Ben Vaughn,” said Rhett of WCM Nashville’s president and CEO. “Ben has been incredibly instrumental in my career from the very beginning, starting with signing me to my first publishing deal in college. I’ll never forget playing ‘Beer with Jesus’ for him right after I wrote it and him being the biggest supporter. He’s truly one of the most innovative and hardest working guys I’ve ever had the honor to work with, and am looking forward to this new chapter together.”

Added Vaughn: “Thomas Rhett is an all-around force in music. He can put on one the most unforgettable, energetic live shows you’ve ever seen, and then hop right off stage and write the next great song. Aside from being an extraordinary artist, he is a man of great integrity who I’m grateful to have called a friend for many years. Everyone in Nashville can attest to his character; Thomas has invested his time in our community and contributed to the success of dozens of other artists. I know I speak for myself, Spencer (Nohe) and the entire WCM team when I say we’re honored to be on this journey with him.”

Thomas Rhett was represented in the deal by attorney Jess Rosen of the firm Greenburg Trarig. He is managed by Virginia Bunetta with G Major Management.