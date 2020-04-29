Thom Yorke Debuts New Song on ‘The Tonight Show’ (Watch) 

Thom Yorke emerged from self-quarantine Wednesday to perform a creepy new song on “The Tonight Show.”

Titled “Plasticine Figures,” the woozy piano ballad found Yorke at home or in some kind of dimly lit rehearsal space, and featured submissive lyrics like “happy to serve, happy to linger, while you make up your face,” which, on paper at least, almost resembled the 1995 Radiohead hit “Fake Plastic Trees.”

Yorke shared a lyric sheet for the solo tune earlier.

Last June, the Radiohead frontman released his third solo album, “Anima.” He was scheduled to return to the U.S. for a spring 2020 tour until the coronavirus put the world on hold.

Watch the full performance below: