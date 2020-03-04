Watch The Weeknd’s Disturbing Short Film for ‘After Hours’

Fans may have noticed that every video and television performance released by The Weeknd in the run-up to the March 20 release of his next album, “After Hours,” is thematically linked and part of a larger story that is gradually unfolding. That continues with the release of a “short film” that bears the name of the album and its recent title-track single — although the music in this new film is almost all instrumental and, well, we can only guess at what’s going on here.

The clip, again directed by Anton Tammi, begins with The Weeknd smiling onstage at “Jimmy Kimmel,” as the audience cheers after he completed his performance of his recent single “Blinding Lights” — he’s wearing the same red suit jacket that he wears in other clips, and he’s got the same busted nose we saw him get in the song’s official video. (He followed a slightly similar theme when performing “Heartless” on “The Late Show” in December, wandering around the halls of the Ed Sullivan Theater.) But he wanders out of the show’s studio and into an oddly quiet street, gradually growing more upset until he finally enters a subway station — where sh– gets really weird. We see him being dragged rapidly by some invisible force down the platform until the scene cuts away, and we see a young couple enter a subway elevator. Inside is The Weeknd, looking much calmer — but as the doors close and the elevator ascends, we hear a woman screaming inside, which is presumably the newly evil Weeknd murdering the couple.

All in all, it should make for an interesting next installment when The Weeknd is the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend — and possibly on his tour in support of the album, which launches in Vancouver on June 11 and has newly added dates in London, Los Angeles, Toronto and Miami (see full dates below).

The After Hours Tour Dates:

June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 12 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 19 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

August 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

August 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

August 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

August 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

August 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

August 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

August 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 31 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

September 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena

September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena

October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

October 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

October 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

October 23 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

October 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

November 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

November 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

November 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena