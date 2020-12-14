Taylor Swift Addresses Rumors About Theorized ‘Woodvale’ Album

Taylor Swift made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night and addressed the fan theory that she may have a third “Folklore” installment on the way.

Ever since Swift surprise released “Evermore” — the sister album to July’s “Folklore” — last week, fans have been speculating that there is another complimentary album in the “Folklore” series. When some found the word “Woodvale” faintly printed on Swift’s “Folklore” album art, they took it as a clue regarding the album’s name, believing it to be one of Swift’s easter eggs.

However, Swift insisted that the easter egg was actually a mistake, and that “Woodvale” was a code name for “Folklore” in order to keep the project a secret.

“Basically, when I was making ‘Folklore’ — the album that came out back in July — I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anyone the album title before it came out,” Swift said. “I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as ‘Folklore,’ chose a random name, chose ‘Woodvale,’ wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, ‘I don’t actually wanna have a title on the album covers,’ and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them.”

Swift revealed that she did the same thing with “Evermore” – but remembered to remove the code name beforehand.

“‘Evermore’ had a code name, it was November,” Swift said. “But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time, so we learned our lesson.”

Watch the full interview below.