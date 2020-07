Taylor Swift surprise-announced that she will be releasing her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” at midnight tonight — July 24th.

In a social media posts, Swift explained that the album is the result of many of her plans for 2020 — including a short stadium tour supporting her 2019 album “Lover” — were scrapped due to the pandemic. In lockdown, she wrote the new album’s songs in isolation, collaborating with Aaron Dessner of the National, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.