×

Taylor Swift Named Top Global Music Seller of 2019; Universal Claims 8 of Top 10 Artists

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th Annual Talent Show, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2018The Ally Coalition takes action for LGBTQ equality. Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff founded The Ally Coalition to end discrimination against LGBTQ people by highlighting systemic inequality and LGBTQ-serving organizations and creating opportunities for fans and entertainers to advocate for equality.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift has been named the best-selling international music act of 2019 in a report issued by IFPI, the organization that speaks for the music industry around the world. The honor reflects strong global sales for her seventh album, “Lover,” which was released in August. Swift’s last time topping the IFPI’s yearly top 10 was back in 2014, the year her blockbuster “1989” came out.

Universal Music Group’s dominance of the world market was reflected in eight of the year’s 10 bestselling artists, marking the first time one company ever had its artists take that many spots. Besides Swift, UMG had Post Malone in the No. 3 position, Billie Eilish in fourth place, Queen at No. 5, Ariana Grande in the sixth spot, and Drake, Lady Gaga and the Beatles at Nos. 8-10.

The only non-Universal acts in the top 10 were Warner Music’s Ed Sheeran at No. 2 and Sony Music’s BTS at No. 7. Sheeran previously topped the list in 2017, when his “÷” album stormed the charts; he placed in IFPI’s top 10 in the two intervening years as well.

Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star,” Frances Moore, the chief executive of IFPI, said in a statement. “She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fan base, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album. It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time.”

Moore pointed out the age and genre diversity on the chart, with classic rock still going strong via the Beatles and Queen while then-17-year-old Eilish stormed in as the only freshman on the list.

Drake, down to No. 8 this year, stood at No. 1 for 2018, and also topped the chart in 2016. Other recent winners include Adele in 2015 and the now possibly defunct One Direction in 2013.

IFPI’s rankings account for consumption in all digital and physical formats, weighted by the value of each medium.

UMG said in a separate statement that 2019 marked the first time in more than 10 years that it was the No. 1 company in all five of the world’s leading music markets (the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Germany and France).

Universal also sought to put an asterisk on BTS’ place in the top 10, noting that the company retains rights to distribute all of the group’s Japanese-language releases via Universal Music Japan.

IFPI’s top 10 global recording artists list for the year:

  1. Taylor Swift (UMG)
  2. Ed Sheeran (Warner)
  3. Post Malone (UMG)
  4. Billie Eilish (UMG)
  5. Queen (UMG)
  6. Ariana Grande (UMG)
  7. BTS (Big Hit/UMG/Sony)
  8. Drake (UMG)
  9. Lady Gaga (UMG)
  10. The Beatles (UMG)

More Music

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Delays IPO Plan Due to Coronavirus, Report Says

    Warner Music Group has delayed a plan to kick off its IPO this week due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to Reuters, which cites “people familiar with the matter.” Fashion company Cole Haan also postponed its plans, according to the report. The companies made the decision after the S&P 500 Index lost close to 12% [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Deborah Dugan Fired by Recording Academy

    UPDATED: Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave from her post as chairman/CEO of the Recording Academy in January after accusations of “misconduct” toward an employee sources say was her former assistant, has been terminated, the organization announced today in a letter to members. The move is not a surprise, as Dugan, who was [...]

  • Lady Gaga Stupid Love

    Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Gets Release Date

    UPDATED: On the heels of her new single “Stupid Love,” which was released Friday, Lady Gaga has announced that her new album is indeed called “Chromatica,” as fans had speculated on the basis of the word’s appearance in the video and advertising, and will be out on April 10. Judging by the album’s page on [...]

  • Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono,

    Los Angeles Clippers Owner Nearing Deal to Purchase the Forum

    Steve Ballmer, owner of the National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Clippers, is “in advanced negotiations” to purchase The Forum in Inglewood, California, from the Madison Square Garden Company, according to reports in ESPN and the Los Angeles Times. While the deal would advance the franchise’s efforts to build a new home arena in the area, it [...]

  • lovin spoonful

    Lovin' Spoonful Daydreams Come True as John Sebastian Goes All-In for Tribute Show

    “I’m a happy idiot. What can I tell you?” This was John Sebastian, leaving the Alex Theatre in Glendale early Sunday morning after an epic Lovin’ Spoonful tribute show that lasted four hours, with the hall’s overtime fees accumulating as the group’s mostly reunited lineup got in one last “Daydream” right after the midnight hour. [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Flavor Flav

    Flavor Flav Booted From Public Enemy Over Bernie Sanders Dispute

    UPDATE: Public Enemy has apparently lost its Flavor. Flavor Flav is now officially an alumnus of the group, according to a statement from the group reported by Rolling Stone. His firing follows a dispute with Chuck D over an appearance by a PE spinoff at a Bernie Sanders rally, which resulted in Flav sending a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad