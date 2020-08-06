Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ CD Release Gets Moved Up in U.K. Three Days Ahead of Rest of World

The release of Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” album in CD format is scheduled for August 7 globally, two weeks after its download and streaming debut — except in the U.K., where her label there, EMI, unexpectedly moved it up three days ahead of the rest of the world, putting it in stores Tuesday.

Although no reason was given for the U.K. getting the global advantage, chart watchers had a strong hunch: “It gives Taylor a fighting chance of a second week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart,” wrote Official Charts, the company administering the chart, on its website.

Swift has never lodged two weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. before. There, “Folklore” had 37,000 chart sales in its first week to easily take the top position. On the basis of a second week of digital sales and streaming alone, though, it looked as if it might give way to a strong competitor, according to Official Charts, which released details of how the chart was looking mid-week.

On Monday, Official Charts published a story saying that “Fontaines D.C. are in pole position for Number 1 on this Friday’s Official Albums Chart.” The site said the post-punk band’s sophomore album was the week’s best-selling three days into the frame, with fans purchasing more than half the copies of the group’s “A Hero’s Death” on vinyl. That represented an unexpected upsurge for Fontaines D.C., as the group’s debut album had peaked at No. 9. Swift did have the best streaming numbers at mid-week, but Official Charts indicated that physical sales would be necessary to make up the difference.

Swift’s album rollout has been staggered in different formats because of the haste of its creation (according to its co-producer, Aaron Dessner, even her record company was unaware of the existence of “Folklore” until shortly before Swift announced it), and manufacturing had to ramp up in a hurry. Following the CD’s otherwise worldwide release this Friday, the cassette edition is scheduled for Sept. 18 and the more covetable double-LP version Nov. 27.

Physical sales did figure into Swift’s first-week figures, as she put up pre-orders for exclusive limited deluxe editions on her website for seven days only.

In the U.S., Swift is expected to have an easy lock on No. 1 in the second week for “Folklore,” even with distribution for the week limited to digital sales and streaming. Estimates for the album’s second frame see it racking up more than 100,000 in additional album units, on top of the 846,000 it collected in its debut week, putting it close to a million units for the two-week period. With no other major releases happening, the nearest competition for “Folklore” in the U.S. will be the posthumous albums by Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

The CD rollout of “Folklore” has been highly anticipated by fans because the deluxe physical edition is the only place to get a bonus track, “The Lakes,” that was not part of the initial digital-only rollout. With the early release of the CD in the U.K., that track is now being bootlegged around the world.