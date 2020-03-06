×

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief efforts after parts of the state were destroyed by two tornadoes on Tuesday.

The former Nashville resident took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share her support with all those affected by the natural disaster.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Stories. Swift included a link to the Response Fund, encouraging her fans to also donate to the cause.

Swift joins other country artists who are lending a helping hand to the efforts.

“We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first-hand that this community is strong, resilient and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together, so it is only fitting our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Friday and Saturday, through the power of music, we will all unite to celebrate the spirit of our incredible city,” said country duo Dan + Shay in a statement on Thursday. “On behalf of Dan + Shay, we will be making a $100,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to two unforgettable shows, in the town we hold dearest to our hearts.”

Other country stars expressing their support include Chris Young, who pledged that he would donate $50,000 to the foundation, Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant gave $10,000 to relief efforts, and Kacey Musgraves announced she would donate the proceeds of her performance and daily-wear fashion sale to the cause. Mitchell Tenpenny is hosting a benefit concert at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar next Monday featuring Devin Dawson, Hardy, Jessie James Decker and the Band Camino.

Earlier this week, two tornadoes struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee, killing at least 24 people. At least 150 people were hospitalized in five countries, making it the second-deadliest tornado event in state history.

More Music

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

    Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief efforts after parts of the state were destroyed by two tornadoes on Tuesday. The former Nashville resident took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share her support with all those affected by the natural disaster. “Nashville is my home and the fact that so [...]

  • Clive Davis

    NYU Tisch School of the Arts to Honor Clive Davis

    Music industry veteran Clive Davis will be honored by NYU Tisch School of the Arts at the school’s annual gala. A graduate of the program in 1953, he’ll join fellow alumnus Ang Lee, who received an MFA in film in 1984. The event will take place Monday, April 6, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. [...]

  • Ozzy Osbourne

    Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out of SXSW

    Ozzy Osbourne is the latest to cancel appearances at the SXSW conference and festival, following companies like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Neflix and Apple, due to concerns over the coronavirus. He was scheduled to attend the Austin conference, which runs March 13 to 22, to support the world premiere screening of A&E’s forthcoming “Biography: The Nine [...]

  • Universal Music Issues Update on Damage

    Read Universal Music Group Chief Archivist's Update on Damage From 2008 Fire

    Just over 18 months ago, a New York Times article stated that the damage Universal Music Group’s archives suffered in a 2008 fire was far greater than originally revealed — while lacking specific details, the article estimated that around 500,000 masters by some of the greatest artists of the past century were destroyed. While UMG, [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    The coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, with the death toll now topping 3,000 and as many as 90,000 confirmed cases of the disease. In addition to the human toll, the spread of coronavirus has blunted global economic activity significantly. The Dow experienced its worst week since the 2008 recession and workers continue to weigh the [...]

  • Pharrell Los Angeles House

    Pharrell Seeks Buyer for Glassy Mansion Bought From Tyler Perry

    Mononymic multi-hypenate music dynamo, fashion designer and occasional film producer Pharrell has decided to part with a glassy mansion that presides over a high and private hilltop in the Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles, Calif., hanging an almost $17 million price tag on the humongous architectural extravaganza after he bought it not [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad