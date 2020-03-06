Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief efforts after parts of the state were destroyed by two tornadoes on Tuesday.

The former Nashville resident took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share her support with all those affected by the natural disaster.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Stories. Swift included a link to the Response Fund, encouraging her fans to also donate to the cause.

Swift joins other country artists who are lending a helping hand to the efforts.

“We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first-hand that this community is strong, resilient and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together, so it is only fitting our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Friday and Saturday, through the power of music, we will all unite to celebrate the spirit of our incredible city,” said country duo Dan + Shay in a statement on Thursday. “On behalf of Dan + Shay, we will be making a $100,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to two unforgettable shows, in the town we hold dearest to our hearts.”

Other country stars expressing their support include Chris Young, who pledged that he would donate $50,000 to the foundation, Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant gave $10,000 to relief efforts, and Kacey Musgraves announced she would donate the proceeds of her performance and daily-wear fashion sale to the cause. Mitchell Tenpenny is hosting a benefit concert at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar next Monday featuring Devin Dawson, Hardy, Jessie James Decker and the Band Camino.

Earlier this week, two tornadoes struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee, killing at least 24 people. At least 150 people were hospitalized in five countries, making it the second-deadliest tornado event in state history.