Taylor Swift Approved Her Song for This Unofficial Biden-Harris Ad

Taylor Swift approved her song “Only the Young” for a pro-Joe Biden advertisement, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety.

The song, from the Netflix documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” appears in a new Biden ad that made the rounds on social media on Friday, four days before the 2020 election. California’s Democratic representative Eric Swalwell shared the ad on Friday morning, quoting lyrics from the song.

“Up there’s the finish line. Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @TaylorSwift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!” Swalwell wrote.

Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020

The ad begins with a voiceover from Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, who asks “Why are so many powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote?” The video features news clips from several major moments during the Trump administration’s last four years, including Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, the #MeToo survivors’ march and this year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Swift’s lyrics “And the big bad man and his big bad clan / Their hands are stained with red / Oh, how quickly, they forget” are timed to play over photos of President Trump, Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Attorney General Bill Barr.

The ad then transitions to videos of young people voting for Biden and protesting in the streets. Many popular hashtags, including #MeToo, #ICantBreathe, #WearAMask, #BidenHarris2020, #SaveUSPS and #Vote close out the ad.

Swift wrote “Only the Young” after the 2018 elections for her documentary “Miss Americana,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. As Swift discussed in her Variety cover story, she consciously made a political turn in her career and has used her platform to inform her millions of fans about the major issues in this election and voting against Trump.