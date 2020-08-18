Taylor Swift Commands Album Chart for Third Week; ‘WAP’ Has a Big Debut on Songs Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” is enjoying unusual staying power for a pop album right now, as it enjoys a third week atop the Rolling Stone albums chart, with 133,300 album units keeping it well in front of the competition.

That was easily enough to push her album over the million units figure. After three weeks, the tally for “Folklore” is 1,125,700.

Even though her overall album units figure — which accounts for both sales and streaming — was down slightly from week two, “Folklore” had a big increase in its third week in pure album sales. That was because a CD version finally hit store shelves after two weeks of the album only being available digitally or for physical pre-orders. Her full-album sales amounted to 64,700 for the week, well up from 36,900 the week before.

The highest debuting album of the week was Luke Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” in at No. 4 with 61,800 album units. A significant part of that was his full-album sales of 44,800. Bryan also had 23,300 individual track sales and song streams of 18.3 million to get him to his total.

The other album premiering in the top 10 was Glass Animals’ “Dreamland,” bowing at No. 6 with 58,200 album units. Broken down, the album had 39,900 full-album sales, 3,100 individual song sales and 20.4 million streams.

The Nos. 2-3 albums of the week continued to be posthumous releases from Juice WRLD (“Legends Never Die”) and Pop Smoke (“Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”), with 98,800 and 87,800 album units, respectively.

At No. 5, the “Hamilton” cast album continues to thrive and, at 61,400 album units, was barely off its numbers from the previous week, as fans continue to watch the filmed Disney Plus version of the show over and over.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion predictably left all competition in the dust, amassing 488,700 song units

The closest competition was also a debuting superstar collaboration: “Smile” by Juice WRLD and the Weeknd, in at No. 2 with 155,500 song units.

The usually indomitable “Rockstar” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch got pushed to No. 3, although, with 153,200 units, it did nearly well enough to take the second slot.