With ‘Evermore’ and ‘Folklore,’ Taylor Swift Holds Two of Three Top Positions on Album Chart, Sandwiching a New Kid Cudi Release

Taylor Swift holds two out of the three top spots on this week’s Rolling Stone album chart, with the new “Evermore” entering at No. 1, followed at No. 3 by the resurgent, five-month-old “Folklore.”

Kid Cudi squeezed in-between at No. 2 with his new “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.” Jack Harlow was the third new release bowing in the top 10, with “That’s What They All Say” entering at No. 6.

“Evermore” debuted with 315,300 album units. That amount tallied up 154,500 pure album sales, 68,200 in song sales and 189.2 million song streams.

In its 21st week on the chart, Swift’s “Folklore” rebounded to No. 3 by upping its weekly total to 110,700 album units, including an impressive 60,400 in additional full-album sales for the week.

Kid Cudi’s latest bowed with 141,500 album units. His total included 15,300 in pure album sales, 10,200 in song sales and 154.1 million song streams.

Harlow’s sixth-place finisher accumulated 50,300 album units, with only 2,200 full album sales but 60.6 million in the way of song streams.

Filling out the top 10 were Christmas albums by Michael Buble, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby and Vince Guaraldi at Nos. 4, 5, 7 and 9, and holdovers by Pop Smoke and Bad Bunny at Nos. 8 and 10.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Swift had the only tunes in the top 10 that were non-seasonal. Her “Willow” debuted at No. 3 and “Champagne Problems” came in at No. 7. The former song had on-demand streams of 25.4 million and the latter racked up 18.3 million streams.

Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” and Brenda Lee’s “Jingle Bell Rock” continue to rule the Nos. 1 and 2 spots on the songs chart, with streams of 34.7 million and 30.8 million, respectively, adding to their rankings. The top 10 songs also include holiday chestnuts by Bobby Helms, Perry Como, Andy Williams, Dean Martin and Jose Feliciano.

Swift’s “Evermore” is expected to hold over at No. 1 on next week’s album chart, which will reflect the first time frame in which physical copies were available. Her nearest competition will be “McCartney III,” a new release from the man who recently shared a Rolling Stone cover with Swift, Paul McCartney.