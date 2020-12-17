Rising Singer-Songwriter Tate McRae Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed rising Canadian singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae to a worldwide publishing deal.

McRae, 17, has scored hits with “Stupid” and “You Broke Me First,” which has racked up more than 500 million streams worldwide and peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. She recently released her debut EP, “All the Things I Never Said,” in January. She received a nomination for a 2020 MTV Video Music Award, was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2021, a YouTube Artist on the Rise and a Vevo DSCVR artist. Not least, her song “Don’t Be Sad” was named one of Variety‘s Top Songs of the Week in August.

“I’m super excited to be signing with Sony/ATV! I’m very grateful to have found such an awesome team,” McRae said.

“Watching Tate grow has been amazing – she has propelled her career in the midst of a global pandemic, all while finishing high school,” Sony/ATV creative managers Mya Hansen and Danielle Middleton said. “We have no doubt that she is on her way to becoming a global superstar, and we are thrilled to be a part of her journey as a songwriter and artist.”

Sony/ATV senior VP of creative Jennifer Knoepfle said, “Tate is an extremely talented and driven individual. She is a triple threat as a songwriter, dancer and singer. We are so happy to partner with her as she continues her rise.”

“We started working with Tate when she was 15, which was only 18 months ago, and even then we knew she was an accomplished dancer, a great singer and a fantastic songwriter. Myself and my management partners David Conway and Matt Feldman couldn’t be happier to be working with Jon, Jenn, Danielle, Mya and the team at Sony/ATV,” said Dirk Hemsath, CEO, Hard 8 Working Group.