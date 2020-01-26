×

Tanya Tucker Wins First Grammys, 47 Years After First Nomination

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile - Best Country Song - Bring My Flowers Now62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Premiere Ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Country music legend Tanya Tucker picked up her first two wins at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The 61-year-old singer won for best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and best country album for “While I’m Livin’.”

“After 50 years in this business, I have a few firsts left,” said Tucker in a speech. “I can’t believe it.”

Tucker took the first win alongside co-writer Brandi Carlile, who said sharing the Grammy with Tucker is a “great honor of my life.”

“No matter how old you are, never stop following your dreams,” said Tucker.

Tucker was first nominated for a Grammy in 1973 for her breakout hit “Delta Dawn.” Prior to this year, she’d been nominated 10 times, but hadn’t won an award. Her last nominations came in 1994. “While I’m Livin’,” which generated three nominations in all this year, was her first album of new studio material in 19 years.

Carlile said she had asked Tucker why she stopped, and Tucker said that it was because she was grieving the death of her parents, and “couldn’t do it anymore.”

Tucker felt their spirits on Sunday as she called up Shooter Jennings, who co-produced her album with Carlile, to the stage for her second award, saying “Your daddy is up there with mine, and they are really proud of us right now.” (Jennings is the son of another country legend, the late Waylon Jennings.)

Tucker then told a charming story about how she had called Jennings from a tree stump in her yard with poor cell service, saying that she didn’t feel she could do the album.

“I did it for Shooter,” she said.

For Carlisle, these two wins she shared with Tucker put her Grammy total up to four, after the two she won as a solo artist last year. The country song win is shared with Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Carlile’s longtime bandmates and co-writers.

Their evening isn’t over yet. Tucker and Carlile are also nominated in one of the top all-genre categories, song of the year, which will be presented during the telecast.

More TV

  • Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile -

    Tanya Tucker Wins First Grammys, 47 Years After First Nomination

    Country music legend Tanya Tucker picked up her first two wins at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 61-year-old singer won for best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and best country album for “While I’m Livin’.” “After 50 years in this business, I have a [...]

  • Kobe Bryant death

    News and Sports Outlets Scramble to Cover Kobe Bryant's Death

    Kobe Bryant’s shocking death forced major TV news and sports outlets to scramble on Sunday to cover the helicopter crash in Southern California that took the life of the legendary 41-year-old basketball star,  his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. From the BBC to Fox News, Bryant’s death dominated coverage as soon as word surfaced [...]

  • Grammy placeholder

    Grammys Winners 2020: The Full List (Updating Live)

    The 62nd annual Grammy Awards kick off Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year’s top nominees include Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, whom are all scheduled to perform on the primetime telecast, in addition to Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and more. The Grammys pre-show [...]

  • Lil Nas X Variety Cover Story

    Lil Nas X as Fashion Icon: The Rapper Runs Down Some of His Top Looks

    Already anointed a style icon by W magazine for “exploring uncharted territory in men’s fashion” and “redefining masculine expression,” Lil Nas X counted year-end best-dressed lists among his 2019 streaming and airplay accolades. Describing his fashion sense as “very experimental,” the rapper runs down a few of his top looks from last year. MTV Video [...]

  • Christopher Cross Grammys 1981

    Christopher Cross' 1981 Grammy Sweep Was the Best That He Would Do

    In the history of the Academy Awards, only three films have won the Hollywood equivalent of the royal flush — collecting statues for best picture, director, actor, actress and screenplay — and it’s safe to say all have held up fairly well: “It Happened One Night,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “The Silence [...]

  • Black Pumas Billie Eilish Lizzo

    The Race Is On: Sizing Up the Grammys' Best New Artist Nominees

    The race is on for the Grammys’ best new artist with Lizzo and Billie Eilish positioned as frontrunners in an exceptionally exciting 2020 category. Survey the odds for all eight of the year’s contenders below. Black Pumas Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada have been a duo only since 2017, but they sound as if they’ve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad