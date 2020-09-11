Tanya Tucker ‘Live at the Troubadour’ Will Partly Benefit Still-Shuttered Club Where It Was Recorded

A Tanya Tucker live album just announced for release next month will be culled from a pair of shows she did last October at the world-famous Troubadour … and, in deference to the troubles that it and other music nightspots are having staying alive during an extended industry-wide shutdown, she’s designating a portion of proceeds to be earmarked for the shuttered club.

“Live from the Troubadour” will be released Oct, 16 — one year to the day from the first of her two nights there — by Fantasy, the label that brought her back into the limelight with the release of last year’s Grammy-winning, Brandi Carlile- and Shooter Jennings-produced “While I’m Livin’.”

“There are so many people and places hurting right now,” Tucker said in a statement, “and for me, being on the road since I was a kid and knowing these legendary venues like the Troubadour aren’t bringing in a dime right now without performances, it just makes sense to give back. I can’t be with the fans, so this is my love letter to them, a live album with some of those old records, and our new songs from ‘While I’m Livin’.”

Variety‘s rave review of the fall 2019 shows, headlined “Tanya Tucker Brings Sensitivity and Classic Swagger to the Troubadour,” will be included as liner notes in the packaging.

Said Variety at the time: “The superb ‘While I’m Livin’’ has been compared to the records that Johnny Cash did late in life with Rick Rubin, or the booster shot Jack White gave Loretta Lynn, part of a modern tradition of cred-reestablishing albums meant to awaken a younger demo even as they further chisel the old guard onto Mount Rushmore. The comparison is apt as far as it goes. But there’s one crucial distinction, as Tucker’s Troubadour appearances quickly made perfectly clear: Unlike some of those other predecessors, Tucker is still very much — to borrow the show-biz parlance of James Brown — a get-on-up, stay-on the-scene sex machine.”

The 16 cuts include six of the songs from the Carlile/Jennings-produced album, a medley of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and the Johnny Cash standard “Ring of Fire,” and nine choices from Tucker’s nearly 50-year catalog, including the career-establishing “Delta Dawn” and “Would You Lay With Me (In A Field Of Stone).”

While the exact amount of proceeds that Tucker will donate to the Troubadour wasn’t specified, the announcement did declare that 100% of the net proceeds from a new Hatch Show Print “Live at the Troubadour” poster will go to the club. That and other customized pre-release orders, like signed limited-edited color vinyl, can be found here.

Tucker has also announced new dates for a tour that was supposed to be happening this fall and has now been pushed back to July through November of 2021.

After her Grammy successes, the singer is nominated for three trophies at the Americana Honors & Awards, although that show was just postponed indefinitely from its planned night at the Ryman next Wednesday.

The full “Live at the Troubadour” track list:

1. Would You Lay With Me (In A Field Of Stone)

2. Jamestown Ferry

3. What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child

4. Blood Red And Goin’ Down

5. Strong Enough To Bend

6. I’m On Fire / Ring Of Fire (Medley)

7. Mustang Ridge

8. The Wheels Of Laredo

9. I Don’t Owe You Anything

10. High Ridin’ Heroes

11. Hard Luck

12. Interlude

13. Bring My Flowers Now

14. Texas (When I Die)

15. It’s A Little Too Late

16. Delta Dawn